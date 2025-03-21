Collier County fair makes a prehistoric return

WINK News
President Donald Trump has issued an executive order calling for dismantling the Department of Education
Cape Coral’s efforts to upgrade Jaycee Park have hit financial hurdles, particularly with the company contracted to manage concessions and food trucks, The Reef Cape Coral LLC.
Florida Gulf Coast University held the 9th annual Eagle Radio Music Festival, which exposed students to live local acts on its front lawn.
Stanley Maliszewski, a dedicated volunteer for the Cape Coral Police Department for over 20 years, has passed away.
Two critically endangered right whales made a rare appearance near Cape Coral, swimming into Southwest Florida waters.
NOAA has introduced a groundbreaking virtual reality simulation called “Weather the Storm,” designed to immerse people in the experience of a hurricane’s storm surge safely.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has arrested a woman after she allegedly mutilated a deer and kept it as a pet.
The Fort Myers City Council reconvened for a special meeting to vote on the Fort Myers Police Department’s partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Bowland on Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte has been sold to New York-based Bowl 360, which will continue to operate it as a bowling center with plans to upgrade the facility with modern, state-of-the-art technology and entertainment.
The Southwest Florida housing market has shifted, and if you’re thinking about selling, you had better hurry or put it off altogether if you bought after 2020, said Denny Grimes.
Naples is making efforts to enhance accessibility at Vedado Way Beach by adding ADA-compliant amenities set to begin in April.
Florida lawmakers just passed a major hurdle in the Senate as the push for Trooper’s Law to become ratified continues.
The Fort Myers City Council faces a critical decision as they are set to reconvene and vote on whether the Fort Myers Police Department should partner with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
There will be a funeral procession Friday morning for Collier County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Alan Flanagan.
The Collier Fair is back, and this year, it’s all about dinosaurs. To celebrate 49 years, the fair held its ceremonial ribbon cutting at the Collier Fairgrounds.
WINK News had an exclusive tour of the fairgrounds, witnessing the preparations for a day packed with fun. The fair promises exhilarating rides, captivating livestock exhibits, mouth-watering fair food, and something for everyone.
Ty Willis, who led the tour, highlighted a lesser-known but crucial part of the fair: its agricultural exhibits.
“This is the agriculture part- these plants are beautiful,” said Willis.
Carolyn Thomas from All American Livestock shared her hopes for the fair’s visitors.
“I hope that whenever they walk around, they ask questions so that way they can get more of an understanding on chickens and steers,” said Thomas.
Cassidy Thomas, also from All American Livestock, echoed this sentiment.
“I hope if they see someone like us, we can teach them how to handle them and be treated with them ’cause we learned so much,” said Thomas.
Fair Manager Rhonda Ward emphasized the importance of agriculture.
“For me, my dad was a farmer for 40-something years. So agriculture is very important,” said Ward. “My husband, daughter, and dad are ranchers now, so we have cattle. But these kids love to come. They love their animals.”
The fair also features educational elements, as explained by Weston Ruby, a horticultural specialist.
“Well, a lot of people don’t know where the food comes from. And a lot of people don’t know how to grow it. So this is educational,” said Ruby.
Rick Ruby, a horticultural specialist, added, “You never know. We might have to all grow our food one day.”
Among the vendors, Zach Chicchester from Ol Tex Bar-B-Q shared his long-standing connection to the fair.
“I think this is year number 30 at Collier County Fair this year. It’s nice getting to see the people, you know, once a year that just kind of come out just to have their turkey leg or their barbecue nachos or just their, you know, barbecue sandwich,” said Chicchester.
Fair Manager Rhonda Ward said they expect to see about 90,000 visitors this year and have partnered with the Sheriff’s Department and Big Corkscrew Park to manage traffic effectively.
“We’re partnering with the Sheriff’s Department and the Big Corkscrew Park and bringing in traffic and looping them down and then bringing them back in to get them off of Immokalee Road and help the people that are coming to the fair get in quicker,” said Ward.
The fair runs daily through Sunday, March 30th.
You can visit their official website for more information about the Collier Fair.