President Donald Trump has issued an executive order calling for dismantling the Department of Education.

While the department won’t shut down unless Congress agrees, the potential impact on children has raised concerns.

Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, has expressed alarm over the executive order.

“We want to make sure that we are recognizing and supporting public education at all levels so that every child gets what they need to be successful,” said Spar.

He emphasized every child’s fundamental right to quality education, regardless of their circumstances.

“Removing those layers could be problematic for students,” said Spar. “I grew up with dyslexia; I’m dyslexic. I had an IEP when I was in school. It is important that those individualized education programs for students help us grow and succeed.”

Spar warned that many students depend on federal support, including those who utilize education programs, students experiencing homelessness, and those in rural areas. The stakes are particularly high in Southwest Florida, where many local schools rely heavily on federal funding.

Kevin Daly, president of the Teachers Association of Lee County, highlighted this executive order’s real-world impact.

“This behavior affects real people in the communities,” said Daly. “With DOE, it typically affects the most vulnerable students. Part of the DOE’s job is oversight, right? The Federal IDEA legislation is policed by the Department of Education. So there’s a Civil Rights Division. There are all these things that point to the impact on the most vulnerable among us.”

The conversation around this executive order is just beginning, and its impact remains uncertain. Educators and parents in Southwest Florida are bracing for what this could mean for the future.