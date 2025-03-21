Edison and Ford Winter Estate to hold historical baseball presentation

Baseball enthusiasts in Fort Myers are in for a treat. The Edison and Ford Winter Estates will host a special presentation on Friday.

The event will highlight the Boston Red Sox and a century of spring training history.

Museum Manager Holly Shaffer was excited to learn about legendary players who have played in Fort Myers.

“Roberto Clemente, Babe Ruth was here for an exhibition game,” said Shaffer. “George Brett, David Ortiz, so many famous people, Kirby Puckett, I could go on and on.”

The museum will feature several historical photos, including items on loan from the family of the late Hall of Famer Connie Mack Sr., who brought the first team to Fort Myers.

“There is a baseball signed by the first class that went into the hall of fame,” said Shaffer. “It’s the class of 1936, 1937, 1938, and 1939, and it was signed by nine of the 11 people there that day because they all go in together. Connie Mack was one of them.”

The celebration continues on Saturday at Terry Park, where a vintage baseball game will occur.

Players will don old uniforms and play by 1860s rules, sans gloves, using lemon peel baseballs and wooden bats.

The first pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.

For more information about the Edison and Ford Winter Estate, click here.

Click here for the estate’s calender events.