Edison and Ford Winter Estate to hold historical baseball presentation

Welcome to WINK News Photos of the Week, where we highlight memorable moments from Southwest Florida throughout the week.
The Weather Authority is tracking a pleasant Friday afternoon with cool and breezy conditions expected.
Baseball enthusiasts in Fort Myers are in for a treat. The Edison and Ford Winter Estates will host a special presentation on Friday.
While construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox-Rosen, in this web-exclusive feature, knows the best way to traverse the roadways.
George Laman is on a mission to ensure schools are prepared to save lives with defibrillators, motivated by the tragic loss of his daughter.
A high-speed chase in Collier County ended with the arrest of Jean Geralson, a fugitive from Lee County.
The final days have arrived for the Chiquita Lock as crews prepare to remove it next to Cape Harbour on April 1. This decision follows years of debate over its removal.
In Charlotte County, the aftermath of back-to-back hurricanes has left many residents struggling to rebuild their lives.
Florida has the highest percentage of people in the country with Parkinson’s disease.
A new bill in the Florida Senate could change how fast people can drive on the highway.
Spring break has arrived, drawing students from across the country to the shores of Southwest Florida.
A new bill could bring significant changes to rural communities in Florida, focusing on improving education, health care, and overall development.
The collaboration between local police and ICE agents in Florida is stirring debate.
An Englewood home already devastated by Hurricane Milton was filled with smoke intentionally as part of a firefighter training exercise.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a roundtable discussion in Sarasota regarding illegal immigration in the United States where he mentioned Fort Myers.
The event will highlight the Boston Red Sox and a century of spring training history.
Museum Manager Holly Shaffer was excited to learn about legendary players who have played in Fort Myers.
“Roberto Clemente, Babe Ruth was here for an exhibition game,” said Shaffer. “George Brett, David Ortiz, so many famous people, Kirby Puckett, I could go on and on.”
The museum will feature several historical photos, including items on loan from the family of the late Hall of Famer Connie Mack Sr., who brought the first team to Fort Myers.
“There is a baseball signed by the first class that went into the hall of fame,” said Shaffer. “It’s the class of 1936, 1937, 1938, and 1939, and it was signed by nine of the 11 people there that day because they all go in together. Connie Mack was one of them.”
The celebration continues on Saturday at Terry Park, where a vintage baseball game will occur.
Players will don old uniforms and play by 1860s rules, sans gloves, using lemon peel baseballs and wooden bats.
The first pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.
For more information about the Edison and Ford Winter Estate, click here.
Click here for the estate’s calender events.