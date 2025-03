The Fort Myers City Council faces a critical decision as they are set to reconvene and vote on whether the Fort Myers Police Department should partner with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

This comes after a contentious three-to-three deadlock vote earlier in the week.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Congressman Byron Donalds have applied significant pressure, urging the council to approve the partnership.

Donalds warned that the city’s funding could be jeopardized if the agreement does not pass.

“There are projects in the City of Fort Myers that I’ve sponsored from a federal level in the past, and it would bring that into question,” said Donalds. “How could I advocate for the city of Fort Myers when they are going against the policies and the laws of the United States in the State of Florida?”

Despite the pressure, council members Darla Bonk, Diana Giraldo and Terolyn Watson opposed the partnership on moral grounds, citing concerns about potential racial profiling.

RELATED: Community shows support for councilwoman after vote against ICE agreement

Since Monday’s vote, these councilwomen have faced death threats and backlash, with Attorney General James Uthmeier suggesting that DeSantis might take action against them.

The agreement under consideration would enable FMPD officers to be trained and certified in some of ICE’s immigration enforcement duties. This would grant them the authority to question individuals they suspect are in the U.S. illegally, process them for immigration violations if arrested for a crime and make arrests without a warrant under certain conditions.

However, community safety remains a priority for Fort Myers Police Chief Jason Fields.

“We are not going to create our own internal task force,” said Fields. “Our focus is on making the community safe.”

Retired police chief and WINK News safety and security expert Kristen Ziman assured that individuals’ rights would remain protected even if the agreement passes.

The outcome of the vote and its repercussions remain to be seen. Another vote is scheduled during a meeting at 2 p.m.