Two critically endangered right whales made a rare appearance near Cape Coral, swimming into Southwest Florida waters.

The sighting of these majestic creatures is a significant event, as experts say there are fewer than 400 right whales left in the world.

Right whales are not usually found this far south or on the Gulf Coast, making this encounter even more unusual.

As the calving season nears its end, these massive animals, comparable in size to a firetruck, become increasingly challenging to spot in the water.

Right whale experts from Oceana emphasize the importance of boaters being vigilant to avoid collisions.

“Last year we had 20 calves, and this year it’s looking more like 10,” said Nora Ives, a marine scientist on the North Atlantic Right Whale campaign at Oceana. “The two main threats to this species are vessel strikes and entanglement and fishing gear, and that’s why it’s so important to go slow for those below while these whales are in your area and outside of their typical range.”

Oceana shared that right whales can live for about 100 years. The lifespan of just one female can have a profound impact on the species’ survival, benefiting many future generations.

This sighting serves as a poignant reminder of the fragile existence of these beautiful creatures and the responsibilities we share in ensuring their survival.