The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has introduced a groundbreaking virtual reality simulation called “Weather the Storm,” designed to immerse people in the experience of a hurricane’s storm surge safely.

Using a VR headset, users experience the intensity of a major hurricane hitting a virtual home, bringing the reality of storm surge to life.

“You can start hearing the wind,” said National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Jamie Rhome.

As the simulation progresses, the power goes out and water begins to flood the home, simulating storm surge and it’s overwhelming power.

“Coming up the windows shatter, water starts to come in and flood the home,” said Rhome.

This VR experience aims to educate people about the dangers of storm surge.

Unfortunately, a reality familiar to many in Southwest Florida after recent hurricanes like Ian, Helene, and Milton.

“I’m trying to help you feel the impacts of that hurricane and understand what it might mean to you if you choose not to evacuate during a mandatory evacuation,” said Rhome.

WINK News Weather Authority Team, including Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt, tested the VR experience. Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt testing the experience Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt testing the experience

“Incredibly realistic and well-done explainer here,” said Devitt.

The VR simulation has proven to be a powerful tool, with users reacting strongly to the immersive experience.

“I’ve seen people hold their breath. I’ve seen some people try to swim. That gives you a sense of just how real this experience is for people,” said Rhome.

The program is not only reaching a wider and younger audience but is also encouraging proactive hurricane preparedness.

“Taking a more proactive view on hurricane season. They’re no longer taking a sit back and wait perspective. They’re really understanding that they’ve got to prepare themselves for hurricane season,” said Rhome.

NOAA hopes to expand this technology to cover other dangerous weather events like tornadoes and wildfires in the future.

Click here for more information about how to download the virtual reality program.