Father pushing for more AED training in schools

Credit: WINK News

George Laman is on a mission to ensure schools are prepared to save lives with defibrillators, motivated by the tragic loss of his daughter.

Laman’s daughter, Lauren, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during a school drill team practice in Illinois.

“February 8, 2008, I dropped my daughter off at her friend’s house on my way to work before school, gave her a peck on the cheek, and told her I loved her, not realizing this would be the last time I would see my daughter alive,” Laman said.

He expressed enduring the pain of losing a child.

“I have got a hole in me that will never be filled until I see her again,” Laman said.

He believes action was not taken quickly enough to save Lauren. She had a common heart condition known as mitral valve prolapse, but it was not seen as a significant risk.

“No, the only issue she had was mitral valve prolapse, a heart murmur that is very common in the population,” Laman said.

Laman is now working with Florida lawmakers to push for House Bill 337 and Senate Bill 104.

These bills require schools to have a Cardiac Emergency Response Plan (CERP) and ensure defibrillators are placed according to American Heart Association guidelines.

Ninth and tenth-grade students would also receive hands-on AED training.

“The second part of the bill is, it’s to amend the current Florida CPR AED law so that the school students in 9, 10 and 11th grade are taught hands-on the psychomotor skills of CPR and how to use an AED so that the thing is because the coaches are not always to be there,” Laman said.

Laman will advocate for more education at the American Heart Association Heart Ball. Pam Calligaro, who lost her father, mother and husband to heart disease, shared her gratitude for the association’s contributions.

“And about two years ago, I was diagnosed with some heart disease myself and had open heart surgery. Very, very fortunate that the American Heart Association has funded all of their research and development, and techniques are so much better than before,” Calligaro said.

Local interior designer Wilfredo Emanuel also experienced a sudden heart attack.

“I was in taking care, and I woke up the next day with four bypasses and had a heart attack, so if they won’t act, that’s that fast, and with all again … the technology and everything, the Heart Association, you know, helps, and that’s what we are here for,” Emanuel said.

Local schools already follow state protocols for CPR and AED training for students.

The Heart Ball event highlights the importance of recognizing that anyone, regardless of age or gender, can suffer from a heart condition.

Below is how Southwest Florida school districts train students in CPR and some instruction with an AED, according to each county’s public information officer.

Lee County School District

“The school district has had a CERP in place, which all schools have followed since August 2018. Each school has designated staff members who form the Cardiac Emergency Response Team (CERT), typically including school administrators, the school nurse, a clinic assistant, and other key personnel. Coaches and teachers may also be part of the team.

Additionally, we require all schools to complete at least two emergency drills each school year, with the first drill completed by the end of August. The CERP team carries out these drills, with the registered school nurse as the lead. The nurse oversees the drill, ensures that all steps are properly followed, and provides feedback afterward. This process helps ensure that all team members understand their roles in an emergency.

Each school has at least one AED, typically located in or near the front office. CPR certification classes are available to all district staff. Certain staff members must maintain CPR certification, including school nurses, clinic assistants, clinic staff, coaches, before- and after-school staff, and bus drivers.

Florida Statute 1003.453 encourages school districts to provide basic first aid training for all grades 6 and 8 students, including CPR. However, it mandates that districts provide this training for all grades 9 and 11 students. Our district has met this requirement through students’ health courses for several years.” –Rob Spicker, Assistant Director, Media Relations and Public Information at The School District of Lee County.

Collier County School District

“All Collier County Public Schools have trained staff certified in CPR, AED, and first aid. All Collier County Public Schools have an emergency response plan and teams of staff trained to deal with emergencies. Healthcare services are provided at all CCPS sites. Each District school site has multiple devices on campus to assist staff, students, and visitors in an emergency.

We are required to teach hands-only CPR and AED use to all students in Grades 9 and 11. Additionally, CCPS offers opportunities for high school students to receive CPR certification voluntarily.” –Chad Oliver, Chief Communication Officer for Collier County Public Schools

Charlotte County School District

“State Statute requires that students are trained in basic first aid, including CPR, in grades 9 & 11. This training includes the skills necessary to use an AED.

Our school nurses, PE teachers, athletic coaches, and volunteer coaches are CPR-FA certified, including AED training. School nurses communicate with staff regarding AED locations; all AEDs are registered with local EMS. They are available within each of our district buildings.

Most of our AED training is provided through company-supplied instructional videos. We utilize Zoll AEDs, which are designed to be user-friendly and fully automated for ease of use. Beyond the mandated training, many of our schools go above and beyond by offering additional hands-on instruction.” –Claudette Smith, Public Information Officer for Charlotte County School District.