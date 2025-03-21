WINK News

Watch Now

Cool and sunny for your Friday plans

Writer: Zach Maloch, Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:
weather
Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a pleasant Friday afternoon with cool and breezy conditions expected.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Thanks to a cold front passing through Southwest Florida Thursday night, expect a cool and breezy Friday ahead.”

Friday

Plan for cool and breezy conditions as a north wind brings cold air down the state throughout the day.

Temperatures will be cooler than normal, with lower to mid-70s highs.

We’ll see a lot of sunshine with barely a cloud in the sky this Friday afternoon.

Saturday

Cold temperatures return for Saturday morning, with lows starting in the 40s to lower 50s for many Southwest Florida communities.

Expect a beautiful day with sun, clouds, and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday

The Weather Authority is tracking a warm front moving across the Southeast, bringing warmer and more humid conditions to your Sunday plans.

We’ll also see some more clouds, with highs climbing into the lower to mid-80s.

Copyright ©2025 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.