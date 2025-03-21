Cool and sunny for your Friday plans

WINK News
Welcome to WINK News Photos of the Week, where we highlight memorable moments from Southwest Florida throughout the week.
The Weather Authority is tracking a pleasant Friday afternoon with cool and breezy conditions expected.
Baseball enthusiasts in Fort Myers are in for a treat. The Edison and Ford Winter Estates will host a special presentation on Friday.
While construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox-Rosen, in this web-exclusive feature, knows the best way to traverse the roadways.
George Laman is on a mission to ensure schools are prepared to save lives with defibrillators, motivated by the tragic loss of his daughter.
A high-speed chase in Collier County ended with the arrest of Jean Geralson, a fugitive from Lee County.
The final days have arrived for the Chiquita Lock as crews prepare to remove it next to Cape Harbour on April 1. This decision follows years of debate over its removal.
In Charlotte County, the aftermath of back-to-back hurricanes has left many residents struggling to rebuild their lives.
Florida has the highest percentage of people in the country with Parkinson’s disease.
A new bill in the Florida Senate could change how fast people can drive on the highway.
Spring break has arrived, drawing students from across the country to the shores of Southwest Florida.
A new bill could bring significant changes to rural communities in Florida, focusing on improving education, health care, and overall development.
The collaboration between local police and ICE agents in Florida is stirring debate.
An Englewood home already devastated by Hurricane Milton was filled with smoke intentionally as part of a firefighter training exercise.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a roundtable discussion in Sarasota regarding illegal immigration in the United States where he mentioned Fort Myers.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Thanks to a cold front passing through Southwest Florida Thursday night, expect a cool and breezy Friday ahead.”
Plan for cool and breezy conditions as a north wind brings cold air down the state throughout the day.
Temperatures will be cooler than normal, with lower to mid-70s highs.
We’ll see a lot of sunshine with barely a cloud in the sky this Friday afternoon.
Cold temperatures return for Saturday morning, with lows starting in the 40s to lower 50s for many Southwest Florida communities.
Expect a beautiful day with sun, clouds, and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warm front moving across the Southeast, bringing warmer and more humid conditions to your Sunday plans.
We’ll also see some more clouds, with highs climbing into the lower to mid-80s.