Web Exclusive: Rachel Cox-Rosen’s Construction Heads Up Mar. 21

Reporter: Rachel Cox-Rosen Writer: Nicholas Karsen
While construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox-Rosen, in this web-exclusive feature, knows the best way to traverse the roadways.

Here’s what to expect for your Friday commute.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office warns Golden Gate Estates and Orangetree drivers about an event that could affect drivers over the next 10 days.

South Naples drivers must be ready for more construction on Rattlesnake Hammock Road.

