WINK News Photos of the Week (3/14 – 3/20)

Welcome to WINK News Photos of the Week, where we highlight memorable moments from Southwest Florida throughout the week.
The Weather Authority is tracking a pleasant Friday afternoon with cool and breezy conditions expected.
Baseball enthusiasts in Fort Myers are in for a treat. The Edison and Ford Winter Estates will host a special presentation on Friday.
While construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox-Rosen, in this web-exclusive feature, knows the best way to traverse the roadways.
George Laman is on a mission to ensure schools are prepared to save lives with defibrillators, motivated by the tragic loss of his daughter.
A high-speed chase in Collier County ended with the arrest of Jean Geralson, a fugitive from Lee County.
The final days have arrived for the Chiquita Lock as crews prepare to remove it next to Cape Harbour on April 1. This decision follows years of debate over its removal.
In Charlotte County, the aftermath of back-to-back hurricanes has left many residents struggling to rebuild their lives.
Florida has the highest percentage of people in the country with Parkinson’s disease.
A new bill in the Florida Senate could change how fast people can drive on the highway.
Spring break has arrived, drawing students from across the country to the shores of Southwest Florida.
A new bill could bring significant changes to rural communities in Florida, focusing on improving education, health care, and overall development.
The collaboration between local police and ICE agents in Florida is stirring debate.
An Englewood home already devastated by Hurricane Milton was filled with smoke intentionally as part of a firefighter training exercise.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a roundtable discussion in Sarasota regarding illegal immigration in the United States where he mentioned Fort Myers.
This week’s edition features baby panthers, a blood moon, and an emotional look at a Fort Myers City Council meeting.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced that it discovered three panther kittens from a born litter.
FWC’s panther team posted images of the panthers, designated K525, K526, and K527, on their Instagram account.
Controversy erupted in Fort Myers after a deadlocked vote led to the rejection of a proposed partnership between the Fort Myers Police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Councilmembers Darla Bonk and Diana Giraldo showed emotion after discussing the possibility of a partnership between ICE and FMPD.
A total lunar eclipse was seen Thursday night in the Southwest Florida skies.
WINK News viewers shared photos of the “blood moon.”
WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “The eclipse happens as the moon passes through the earth’s shadow. This is a rarity because the moon does not usually pass through that shadow.”
Over 200 residents in Punta Gorda participated in a march and protest for veterans last Friday.
Demonstrators congregated at the Old Charlotte County Courthouse. They then marched down Taylor Street, went to Tamiami Trail, and finished the march on Olympia Avenue.
“Charlotte County has one of the highest populations per capita of veterans, and their services are under threat because the VA may be cut back,” said Jim Blue, a member of the Charlotte County democratic party. “These are people who’ve served their country and deserve the best we can give them.”
The third Saturday in March marked Save the Florida Panther Day.
Visitors like the Watson family from Detroit come to see Athena and understand what it takes to keep the Florida Panthers safe.
“I think it’s going to take all of us. It’s gonna take a village,” said the Watson family.
Local agencies and the community in Southwest Florida teamed up with a singular goal: save the Florida Panther. WINK News saw the efforts to pull the state animal back from extinction’s doorstep.
Beach Records hosted a benefit concert for the mother of a 5-year-old battling thyroid cancer in Fort Myers last Friday night.
The event, titled “Dude Where’s my Thyroid?” featured five local bands and proceeds from the event went to Emily Meacham, a mother who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in January.
Click here for more information on the Thyroid Cancer Survivors’ Association.