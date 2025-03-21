WINK News Photos of the Week (3/14 – 3/20)

Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

This week’s edition features baby panthers, a blood moon, and an emotional look at a Fort Myers City Council meeting.

Baby Panther Photos

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced that it discovered three panther kittens from a born litter.

FWC’s panther team posted images of the panthers, designated K525, K526, and K527, on their Instagram account.

Fort Myers City Council

Controversy erupted in Fort Myers after a deadlocked vote led to the rejection of a proposed partnership between the Fort Myers Police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Councilmembers Darla Bonk and Diana Giraldo showed emotion after discussing the possibility of a partnership between ICE and FMPD.

Blood Moon Photos

A total lunar eclipse was seen Thursday night in the Southwest Florida skies.

WINK News viewers shared photos of the “blood moon.”

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “The eclipse happens as the moon passes through the earth’s shadow. This is a rarity because the moon does not usually pass through that shadow.”

Punta Gorda Protest Photos

Over 200 residents in Punta Gorda participated in a march and protest for veterans last Friday.

Demonstrators congregated at the Old Charlotte County Courthouse. They then marched down Taylor Street, went to Tamiami Trail, and finished the march on Olympia Avenue.

“Charlotte County has one of the highest populations per capita of veterans, and their services are under threat because the VA may be cut back,” said Jim Blue, a member of the Charlotte County democratic party. “These are people who’ve served their country and deserve the best we can give them.”

Save the Florida Panther Day Photos

The third Saturday in March marked Save the Florida Panther Day.

Visitors like the Watson family from Detroit come to see Athena and understand what it takes to keep the Florida Panthers safe.

“I think it’s going to take all of us. It’s gonna take a village,” said the Watson family.

Local agencies and the community in Southwest Florida teamed up with a singular goal: save the Florida Panther. WINK News saw the efforts to pull the state animal back from extinction’s doorstep.

Beach Records Benefit Show

Beach Records hosted a benefit concert for the mother of a 5-year-old battling thyroid cancer in Fort Myers last Friday night.

The event, titled “Dude Where’s my Thyroid?” featured five local bands and proceeds from the event went to Emily Meacham, a mother who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in January.

