Ruth Blake, a World War II veteran, celebrated her 100th birthday with reflections on her extraordinary life and service.

Blake stands as one of the last women who answered the call during the war, joining the Navy’s WAVES in 1945, when women in the military were incredibly rare.

“World War Two, that was at the end of the war when I went in,” said Blake.

Military Historian Justin Chumak of the Military Heritage Museum highlighted the rarity of women in service during that time, stating, “Only 1% of the US military was women.”

Blake often found herself to be the only woman in the office. “A lot of times, I was the only woman in the office,” she said.

Her service began when the Pentagon was newly built, and she served for 21 years. Blake expressed a wish to have continued her service.

“The Pentagon was built, and I wish I’d say I could have stayed longer,” she said.

Reflecting on her experiences, Blake shared feelings of gratitude and loneliness.

“I feel kind of lonely because I don’t have anybody in my past right now. They’re all gone,” she said.

Chumak emphasized the impact women like Blake had on shaping the military today.

“They’re no longer just the nurses, just the pilots, being kept from the front lines. They are now going out, leading those convoys, leading those missions, being artillery battery commanders,” he said.

Blake, one of the last voices from her era, remains proud of her service. “I think it’s awesome because I’m still here,” she said.

Chumak added, “The vital role that they played, you can’t really put a number on it. The things that they did helped American soldiers, British soldiers, and our allies fight and win the Second World War.”

Women now make up 19% of the U.S. military, a significant increase from the 2% cap in earlier years.

Blake has witnessed this change firsthand and recently received birthday letters from President Donald Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio, celebrating her life and contributions.