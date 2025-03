The FGCU women’s basketball team woke up in Oklahoma with excitement and determination.

Saturday marks the first round of the NCAA Tournament, where they will face off against the Oklahoma Sooners in a highly anticipated rematch.

Last year, the Eagles narrowly lost to the Sooners by just three points. This year, they are eager to change the outcome.

Lauryn, a player from the team, shared her thoughts on the upcoming game.

“Every team that has made it to the tournament has won their last game to get here—most of the time,” she said. “So it’s just about us playing the game ahead of us. It’s not really about what we’ve done in the past, and that’s really what… so that we can continue playing.”

The team’s coach emphasized the importance of teamwork and strategy.

“I mean, you’re going to be playing on their home court, so the biggest thing is that you stick together, you make sure you’re sticking to the game plan, and then, you know, we’re going to try and get out fast and make sure that we’re executing everything that we need to execute,” the coach said.

A win today would be historic for the Eagles, as it would be the first time a 14-seeded women’s team has advanced in the tournament.

Fans who can’t make it to Oklahoma can attend a viewing party at Palm City Brewing, which is not far from Alico Arena. The party begins at 2 p.m., and the game tips off at 2:30 p.m.

Today, the Eagles aim to soar and make history, and they hope fans will come out to watch and support them.