Youth Haven hosted its annual Starry Nights Gala, a spectacular evening dedicated to supporting abused and neglected children and teens in Southwest Florida.

The event, held on a Saturday night, was a sold-out affair with over 500 attendees.

The gala featured dinner, cocktails, entertainment, dancing, and a silent auction, all aimed at raising funds for Youth Haven’s programs.

Linda Goldfield, CEO of Youth Haven, emphasized the importance of the shelter.

“We are the only shelter in our community for children who’ve been removed from their homes by the Department of Children and Family Services,” said Goldfield. “For abuse neglect and oftentimes homelessness.”

Johane Saintil, a graduate of Youth Haven’s Homeless Teen Transitional Living Program, shared her personal success story.

“I got into college. That’s the biggest thing for me and I’m still in college right now,” said Saintil.

Saintil credited Youth Haven for helping her achieve her dreams.

“Youth Haven helps you along the way providing jobs providing assistance providing food, shelter, a home, a sanctuary,” said Saintil. “Where you can like get better you can heal.”

The event raised approximately $2 million through a live auction, funds that will ensure better outcomes for children in foster care.

Goldfield expressed the growing need in the community.

“We’re ensuring that children in foster care have better outcomes. They deserve to have every opportunity in our community,” said Goldfield. “It’s by no fault of their own that they brought into families. They didn’t have the resources or skills to take care of them.”

Goldfield also mentioned that Youth Haven is currently campaigning for a state-of-the-art center for children to heal, expected to open in 2026.

The donations and support from the gala will go a long way in helping Youth Haven continue its mission of providing home, hope, and healing to those in need.