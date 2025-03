Visitors at Terry Park had the chance to travel back in time with a vintage base ball game, showcasing America’s pastime as it was played in the 1860s.

Hosted by the Edison and Ford Winter Estates, this unique event brought history to life in Fort Myers.

The base ball game featured lemon peel balls, wooden bats, and no gloves, just as it would have looked when Thomas Edison was a teenager. Kevin Doyle, founder of the Fort Myers Vagabonds, explained the experience.

“It’s like living history, recreating the game,” said Doyle. “We play with rules from 1864.”

For the past seven years, the Edison and Ford Winter Estates have hosted this vintage base ball game to celebrate the sport’s rich history.

Lisa Wilson, marketing and PR director for Edison and Ford Winter Estates, shared the historical connection.

“Thomas Edison actually threw out a pitch here when he was here, when Connie Mack brought the Athletics here for spring training,” said Wilson. “Spring training started here in 1925 so because of that connection, we feel that it’s a great way for us to just keep that alive.”

The Fort Myers Vagabonds, a local vintage base ball team, helped illustrate how the game looked 160 years ago. Doyle highlighted a key difference from modern baseball.

“The big difference is that there’s no gloves,” said Doyle. “When the ball gets hit and hits the ground and it bounces one time and you catch it, that’s an out.”

Doyle also mentioned the historical role of umpires in the early days of base ball, with prominent community members often invited to officiate games. This is why he dressed as a Union soldier for the exhibition.

“Because we’re playing 1864 rules, I think it’s appropriate that because there was a fort here, Fort Myers, in 1864 they would have had union officers,” said Doyle. “They may have been invited to umpire a game.”

While the game looks much different than modern baseball, it serves as a reminder of the sport’s history and its connection to Southwest Florida.