U.S. Postal Service workers are preparing to rally against potential job cuts as President Donald Trump looks to privatize the agency.

This movement is expected to include workers in Southwest Florida.

The proposed changes follow Trump’s claims that the postal service has been losing $78 billion annually.

The rally, which is expected to attract dozens of USPS workers, will take place outside the Naples Post Office on Goodlette Road at 10 a.m.

According to the National Association of Letter Carriers, the privatization could make sending letters more difficult and costly.

Earlier this month, outgoing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy agreed to collaborate with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, planning to cut 10,000 jobs nationwide in the next 30 days.

This isn’t the first time postal workers in Naples have protested. In November, they demanded better working conditions, benefits, and livable wages.

City letter carrier Brand Deshaw previously shared his struggles with WINK News.

“I am sleeping on my sister’s couch,” said Deshaw. “I had to relinquish my apartment building back in July. I got sick, and I didn’t have enough annual leave or sick leave, so… I lived paycheck to paycheck. It was either pay my rent or starve, so I chose not to starve.”

Today’s rally aims to bring attention to these issues. WINK News plans to cover the event live from the Naples Post Office.