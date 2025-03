The Weather Authority says to expect a warmer Sunday with more clouds than sun into the afternoon.

Highs will reach the low to mid-80s with a slight increase in humidity.

Winds stay light, with a southerly flow sticking around throughout the day.

Like Saturday, dry conditions stick around.

Monday

Monday will bring a warm start to the week, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s, clouds, and sun overhead.

This week

Rain chances increase on Tuesday and Wednesday, with isolated storms possible on both days.

Above-average temperatures stay with us throughout the week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

By Thursday, drier air will work its way through with higher-than-normal temperatures.

Beach and boating

Another nice beach and boating day is in store with winds out of the northeast and then shifting south, around 5 to 10 knots.

Wave heights in the Gulf are reaching 1 to 2 feet with just a light chop in the bays and inland waters.

The water temperature in the Gulf is at 75 degrees.

More clouds than sun can be expected throughout the day, with highs slightly above normal, in the low 80s.