The debate over the size of a popular resort on Captiva Island continues, with concerns now extending beyond just building heights.

Many residents worry that increased development at South Seas Island Resort could exacerbate existing traffic issues.

Lisa Riordan, president of the Captiva Civic Association, said, “If you leave Captiva or Sanibel any time after three o’clock in the afternoon, it can take you at least two hours some days to get off the island that’s without any emergency. That’s just what we live with.”

The development proposal plans to increase the number of units from 912 units to 12,168 units. These units will not be limited to one-bedroom accommodations.

Riordan added, “The applicant has already admitted under oath that they are in fact increasing the evacuation time.”

Sanibel Police Chief William Dalton expressed concerns about public safety, saying, “You know, the ambulance, the ambulance could have trouble getting off the island. There’s times when they can’t send a helicopter.”

Traffic congestion is a growing concern on the island. Numbers from the Sanibel and Captiva Chamber of Commerce indicate a significant increase in visitors in March compared to the previous year.

Chief Dalton emphasized the issue, stating, “Well, right now, the roads can’t handle it. Anyhow. It really is a capacity problem.”

He also mentioned, “Talking to people around the island and so forth. And no, if you live there or work there, can be to and from there. Every day, you see the problem and you live the problem.”

Residents hope that developers will acknowledge these safety concerns.

With the public hearing portion of this case concluded the next steps involve the resort and the county presenting their rebuttal case in April.

WINK News will continue to provide updates on this developing story.