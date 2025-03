Lee County commissioners will meet Monday to discuss a contract extension for Manhattan Construction, the company in charge of the RSW expansion project.

The RSW expansion project continues to face significant delays and budget overruns.

The project’s first phase is already four years behind schedule, and the outlook remains grim.

Manhattan Construction is requesting a contract extension until 2029 and an additional $346 million in funding. Phase One rendering of RSW Expansion Project. CREDIT: RSW

This project has already exceeded its budget by hundreds of millions of dollars.

The contract with Manhattan Construction is likely to remain in place, although commissioners have raised numerous questions and concerns.

With more funds at stake and no clear end in sight, frustration is mounting among the commissioners. Phase One rendering of RSW Expansion Project. CREDIT: RSW

“It was supposed to be finished before I was elected,” said Lee County Commissioner David Mulicka. “So I’m very disappointed in the last three years when I look back and see there were multiple opportunities that this job could have been paused, reconciled, and restarted in a way that would be professional and ordinary and customary for what I’m used to as a licensed general contractor of 22 years I was, I’ve been frustrated and disappointed at so many at so many points of my review so far.”

Lee County District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Kevin Ruane expressed similar concerns.

“I’ve had many meetings with Manhattan, with staff, with Atkins, and it’s unfortunate we have not gotten enough information, and we’re trying to do that,” said Ruane.

Mulicka added, “to come to us at the end of the project and say we just need another four years and another $350 million, which I will also offer to the public. They haven’t even guaranteed that to be the finished number in their proposal.”

WINK News spoke with Commissioner Mulicka, who indicated that explaining the real reasons for the delays would take more time than was available during the interview.

Phase one of the project envisions connecting terminals B, C, and D, consolidating TSA checkpoints, and adding more seating areas. Phase One rendering of RSW Expansion Project. CREDIT: RSW

The groundbreaking for Terminal E began earlier this month, marking the start of phase two.

WINK News will provide coverage of the meeting and updates on the commissioners’ decisions regarding the project.