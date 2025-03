The roads on Colonial Boulevard are notorious for congestion and crashes, but there might be hope on the horizon.

WINK News anchor Chris Cifatte investigated the area’s traffic troubles and discovered plans to improve conditions.

Officer Ryan Hernandez Beiner of the Fort Myers Police Department is committed to making the roads safer.

WINK News had the opportunity to join him on a ride-along, witnessing firsthand the challenges on Colonial Boulevard.

Part of the problem is volume. The traffic headed to this section of Colonial Boulevard never lets up in the afternoon, 50,000 to 60,000 cars a day.

Over the past two years, there have been 689 crashes on Colonial Boulevard between Fowler Street and McGregor Boulevard, a roughly two-mile stretch.

Hernandez Beiner emphasized the importance of visibility and proactive policing.

“This is 21st-century policing,” he said.

During the ride-along, Hernandez Beiner pulled over a driver for speeding in a 45-mile-per-hour zone.

“I got him at 58. That’s a 45-mile-per-hour zone,” he said.

The driver, with a clean record, received a warning.

At the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and Deleon Street, Hernandez Beiner stopped another driver for running a red light and having an expired tag.

Efforts to address traffic issues are underway. The City of Fort Myers plans to add left turn lanes on Deleon Street to alleviate congestion at Colonial Boulevard.

There have been talks of flyovers for years, but nothing is concrete, and we’ve been told nothing will happen on that idea until after the Cape Coral Bridge is re-built.

Despite the challenges, Hernandez Beiner remains optimistic. “I’ve seen a reduction in it. [It’s] like people know,” he said.

Residents and commuters are hopeful these changes will make a difference.

“There’s so much traffic. There’s always so many accidents,” said a local college student.

As the city grows, Beiner believes that visibility and technology can help reduce traffic violations and improve safety on Colonial Boulevard.