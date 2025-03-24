FGCU to hold advocacy workshop for families of children with disabilities

WINK News
Food banks play a crucial role in ensuring that hardworking individuals don’t go hungry. However, WINK News has learned that this task might become more challenging.
After only one year leading the Eagles, FGCU head women’s basketball coach Chelsea Lyles is stepping down.
The FSW Buccaneers women’s basketball team is playing in the NJCAA Tournament for the first time since 2020.
New technology from virtual reality video games and popular apps like GPS is making its way into operating rooms, transforming the way surgeries are performed.
Not everyone gets a second chance, but the Lee County Board of Port Commissioners granted it to the original companies contracted to build the Terminal Expansion Phase One project at Southwest Florida International Airport. The project is now more than four years behind schedule and hundreds of millions of dollars over budget.
A Fort Myers Police Department K-9 helped police find a drug-filled car.
The Clewiston Police Department is searching for a suspect captured on surveillance video attempting to break into a truck.
February’s inventory for single-family homes and condos in Charlotte County soared to heights not seen in years, but some sellers are expected to pull their homes off the market after Easter, an area Realtor said.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident near HealthPark and Golisano Children’s Hospital, which caused a multi-hour lockdown of the hospitals late Sunday.
Youth mentorship, Big Brothers Big Sisters, is actively recruiting mentors to help children in the community.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined Idaho Gov. Brad Little for a news conference regarding proposed amendment changes to the congressional budget.
Naples philanthropist Jay Baker donated $5 million to the Humane Society during its Pet Lovers Gala on Friday.
A person was killed in a crash at the intersection of Santa Barbara Boulevard and Southeast 24th Street.
Lee County commissioners will meet Monday to discuss a contract extension for Manhattan Construction, the company in charge of the Southwest Florida International Airport expansion project.
Families of children with disabilities, this is for you.
There’s a workshop this Friday at Florida Gulf Coast University to teach you how to use your voice and become a better advocate for your child.
Stephanie Nordin is one of the presenters.
She lives in Collier County with her four children, including twin teenage boys who both have autism.
She’s fought for funding and policy changes for the autism community.
“I spent a lot of time in their young years alone in the house with them, just trying to survive and not feeling like there was anybody else that understood what we were walking through, and there are a lot of families,” she said. “There’s one in 36 children that are diagnosed with autism now. There are a lot of families that feel that way, and that’s unnecessary.”
The workshop is this Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Golisano Intellectual and Developmental Disability Initiative Center at FGCU.
You can register here.