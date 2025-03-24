FGCU to hold advocacy workshop for families of children with disabilities

Families of children with disabilities, this is for you.

There’s a workshop this Friday at Florida Gulf Coast University to teach you how to use your voice and become a better advocate for your child.

Stephanie Nordin is one of the presenters.

She lives in Collier County with her four children, including twin teenage boys who both have autism.

She’s fought for funding and policy changes for the autism community.

“I spent a lot of time in their young years alone in the house with them, just trying to survive and not feeling like there was anybody else that understood what we were walking through, and there are a lot of families,” she said. “There’s one in 36 children that are diagnosed with autism now. There are a lot of families that feel that way, and that’s unnecessary.”

The workshop is this Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Golisano Intellectual and Developmental Disability Initiative Center at FGCU.

You can register here.