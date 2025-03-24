FGCU head women’s basketball coach steps down

After only one year leading the Eagles, FGCU head women’s basketball coach, Chelsea Lyles, is stepping down.

Announcing her departure from FGCU on Monday, Chelsea Lyles said, “Over the past 17 years as an Eagle, I have made unforgettable memories, learned big lessons, experienced the joy of success and the mantle of leadership… This year was special, and I am very proud of what this team was able to accomplish this season and thank them for the memories.”

When Chelsea Lyles took over as head coach of the FGCU women’s basketball team in November, she said, “The expectations are still the same. We’re still striving for excellence and we still have the same goals as we always have.”

She was talking about upholding the success former head coach Karl Smesko built at FGCU and she stayed true to her word.

The Eagles ended the season at 30-4, undefeated in conference play, and ASUN champions for the eighth time.

Lyles got emotional thinking of her mentor after winning the title.

“I can’t sit here and not give credit to Coach Smesko for everything he’s taught me, for believing in me and I’m just grateful for him,” Lyles said.

Just like Smesko had done before, Lyles led the Eagles to the NCAA tournament, their 11th appearance.

The season of success earned Lyles the title of ASUN Coach of the Year.

Lyles herself played for the Eagles from 2008-2010 and was an assistant until taking over as head coach in November.

Now, after 17 years with the program, she is stepping away.

She said in a statement on Monday, “FGCU has been a constant for me for so long and change is inevitable. With mixed emotions, I’ve come to the decision that it is time for me to leave the nest. FGCU has a bright future, and I will always cheer for the Eagles and be an Eagle myself.”

FGCU fell short in the first round of the NCAA tournament, giving them only room to grow in the future.

FGCU Director of Athletics Colin Hargis said a national search will begin immediately to find the Eagles’ next head coach.