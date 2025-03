Spring break in Southwest Florida is in full swing, with Fort Myers Beach buzzing with thousands of tourists. Local businesses are thriving as visitors flock to enjoy the sun and surf.

WINK News reporter Olivia Jean spent the day digging into the numbers to understand the impact of this seasonal surge on local businesses.

Hotels and vacation rentals are seeing high demand, according to the Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce.

Dayla Rumpf, events director at the Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce, said, “It definitely has been a great spring break.”

Tourism is a significant revenue source for the island, and with Hurricane Ian now two and a half years behind, many are declaring this spring break a success.

Rumpf said, “Definitely happy with the outcome. We’ve seen a very high volume of people here, especially college students, high school students, the younger demographic is definitely showing up these past couple weeks, which is good to see.”

The Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce noted that more places reopening post-Ian have attracted more visitors, resulting in good business.

“It’s just a lot more for people to do while they’re here, I guess, during the spring break this year than last year,” Rumpf said.

Melissa Schneider, marketing director at Lani Kai Island Resort, echoed this positive sentiment.

“This is our first season that we’ve had hotel rooms open again, and it’s just been wonderful,” Schneider said. “It’s been so great seeing all these families and Spring Breakers come back out to Fort Myers Beach and enjoy everything that we have as we all just continue to regrow and reopen everything we can since Hurricane Ian.”

She also noticed an influx of younger families visiting the area.

“We really are so grateful for those people coming to visit us and support our community,” Schneider said.

Rumpf mentioned, “I would say there’s an influx from last year. It definitely has been a great spring break.”

For those planning to visit, March is one of the busiest times of the year on Fort Myers Beach. The Lani Kai is booked several weeks out, while Pink Shell, Margaritaville, and Diamond Head have limited availability. Expect to pay anywhere from $400 to $500 a night.