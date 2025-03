Fort Myers is asking residents to help shape its future by updating its comprehensive plan, which has not been revised since 2008.

This plan is crucial for guiding the city’s growth, covering aspects like land use, zoning, transportation, and housing.

Assistant Director of Community Development Tony Palermo described the plan as “the constitution for the city of Fort Myers” that controls and regulates growth.

He emphasized the importance of public input, saying, “The goal of this and every meeting is to get people’s public input and find out what their priorities are.”

Residents like Jerry Miller are eager to see more recreational spaces.

“I want to see more, maybe a pocket basketball court, or, you know, more open space, you know, things to do,” said Miller.

Marta Gibbons highlighted the need to attract a working population to support the tax base and maintain services.

“We need to find out what is going to draw the working population to the area for the tax base, which they mentioned, because that’s important to keep our services going,” said Gibbons.

WINK News reporter Maddie Herron attended a public meeting and reported that residents are concerned about public transportation, traffic, and affordable housing.

“Many people are concerned with public transportation and traffic… while others are concerned about affordable housing Downtown,” said Herron.

Ruby Hendley, a resident of East Fort Myers, expressed a desire for change in her neighborhood.

“It’s not getting any better. I’ve lived in that neighborhood for 40 years. I’ve not seen much improvements,” said Hendley.

Gibbons believes community involvement is key to preserving the city’s quality of life as progress continues.

“Let’s face it, progress is coming. You can’t stop that. And the only way to make sure that you preserve some of it, or that you maintain the quality, is to attend community events where… at least you have a voice,” said Gibbons.

The city of Fort Myers is working with its residents to address these challenges and opportunities, focusing on making improvements that align with the community’s vision for the future.

Click here to fill out the City of Fort Myers Comprehensive Plan Community Survey.