FSW women’s basketball returning to NJCAA Tournament for first time in five years

The FSW women’s basketball team is playing in the NJCAA Tournament for the first time since 2020.

The Buccaneers are preparing to play in Casper, Wyoming, by wearing masks during practice.

“It’s a real deal,” FSW Head Women’s Basketball Coach Jamie Fisher said. “The altitude change is a real thing. It really affects you.”

“We’re working a lot on conditioning right now, because that’s our main focus,” FSW sophomore guard Sarah Owona said. “It was kind of hard, especially when we do sprints. It really changes, but I think it’s really good to prepare us for Casper.”

FSW is making the trip in only year one for head coach Jamie Fisher.

“If you had asked me that at the beginning of the year I would have said, ‘no way,'” Fisher said. “But we were just obsessed with getting better every day. I’ve coached 20 years now and I’ve never had a team come this far in this short amount of time.”

Players give Fisher credit for bringing this team to a high standard so quickly.

“Coach Fisher has provided us with amazing training, amazing game plans,” FSW sophomore forward Ivy Brown said. “He’s really brought us together as a team. He found our strengths and he really utilized them this season and our girls, we work hard. We love each other. We go hard every day.”

The Bucs will have to go harder than ever to make a run in the national tournament.

The 12-seeded Buccaneers play 21-seed Itawamba in the first round on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in Casper, Wyoming.