FSW women’s basketball returning to NJCAA Tournament for first time in five years

Food banks play a crucial role in ensuring that hardworking individuals don’t go hungry. However, WINK News has learned that this task might become more challenging.
After only one year leading the Eagles, FGCU head women’s basketball coach Chelsea Lyles is stepping down.
New technology from virtual reality video games and popular apps like GPS is making its way into operating rooms, transforming the way surgeries are performed.
Families of children with disabilities, this is for you.
Not everyone gets a second chance, but the Lee County Board of Port Commissioners granted it to the original companies contracted to build the Terminal Expansion Phase One project at Southwest Florida International Airport. The project is now more than four years behind schedule and hundreds of millions of dollars over budget.
A Fort Myers Police Department K-9 helped police find a drug-filled car.
The Clewiston Police Department is searching for a suspect captured on surveillance video attempting to break into a truck.
February’s inventory for single-family homes and condos in Charlotte County soared to heights not seen in years, but some sellers are expected to pull their homes off the market after Easter, an area Realtor said.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident near HealthPark and Golisano Children’s Hospital, which caused a multi-hour lockdown of the hospitals late Sunday.
Youth mentorship, Big Brothers Big Sisters, is actively recruiting mentors to help children in the community.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined Idaho Gov. Brad Little for a news conference regarding proposed amendment changes to the congressional budget.
Naples philanthropist Jay Baker donated $5 million to the Humane Society during its Pet Lovers Gala on Friday.
A person was killed in a crash at the intersection of Santa Barbara Boulevard and Southeast 24th Street.
Lee County commissioners will meet Monday to discuss a contract extension for Manhattan Construction, the company in charge of the Southwest Florida International Airport expansion project.
The FSW women’s basketball team is playing in the NJCAA Tournament for the first time since 2020.
The Buccaneers are preparing to play in Casper, Wyoming, by wearing masks during practice.
“It’s a real deal,” FSW Head Women’s Basketball Coach Jamie Fisher said. “The altitude change is a real thing. It really affects you.”
“We’re working a lot on conditioning right now, because that’s our main focus,” FSW sophomore guard Sarah Owona said. “It was kind of hard, especially when we do sprints. It really changes, but I think it’s really good to prepare us for Casper.”
FSW is making the trip in only year one for head coach Jamie Fisher.
“If you had asked me that at the beginning of the year I would have said, ‘no way,'” Fisher said. “But we were just obsessed with getting better every day. I’ve coached 20 years now and I’ve never had a team come this far in this short amount of time.”
Players give Fisher credit for bringing this team to a high standard so quickly.
“Coach Fisher has provided us with amazing training, amazing game plans,” FSW sophomore forward Ivy Brown said. “He’s really brought us together as a team. He found our strengths and he really utilized them this season and our girls, we work hard. We love each other. We go hard every day.”
The Bucs will have to go harder than ever to make a run in the national tournament.
The 12-seeded Buccaneers play 21-seed Itawamba in the first round on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in Casper, Wyoming.