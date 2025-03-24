WINK News

K-9 assists Fort Myers police in drug bust

k-9

A Fort Myers Police Department K-9 helped police find a drug-filled car.

On Friday, around 9:54 p.m., officers were patrolling near Wright Street and Thomas Street when they saw a gold Buick fail to stop at a marked stop bar at Dunbar Avenue and Wright Street.

Officers made contact with people in the car, including the passenger, identified as Amy Ward.

During the investigation, Police Sgt. Sanders and his K-9 partner, Balor, arrived on the scene to conduct a free-air sniff of the vehicle. Balor alerted to the presence of illegal drugs.

CREDIT: LCSO

A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 18.4 grams of suspected cocaine and 12 grams of suspected crack cocaine concealed near the front passenger seat where Ward was sitting.

Further investigation determined the narcotics belonged to her.

Ward was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of drug equipment.

Amy Ward. CREDIT: LCSO

She remains in custody and has a long history of arrests dating back to 2002.

