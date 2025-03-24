K-9 assists Fort Myers police in drug bust

WINK News
Food banks play a crucial role in ensuring that hardworking individuals don’t go hungry. However, WINK News has learned that this task might become more challenging.
After only one year leading the Eagles, FGCU head women’s basketball coach Chelsea Lyles is stepping down.
The FSW Buccaneers women’s basketball team is playing in the NJCAA Tournament for the first time since 2020.
New technology from virtual reality video games and popular apps like GPS is making its way into operating rooms, transforming the way surgeries are performed.
Families of children with disabilities, this is for you.
Not everyone gets a second chance, but the Lee County Board of Port Commissioners granted it to the original companies contracted to build the Terminal Expansion Phase One project at Southwest Florida International Airport. The project is now more than four years behind schedule and hundreds of millions of dollars over budget.
The Clewiston Police Department is searching for a suspect captured on surveillance video attempting to break into a truck.
February’s inventory for single-family homes and condos in Charlotte County soared to heights not seen in years, but some sellers are expected to pull their homes off the market after Easter, an area Realtor said.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident near HealthPark and Golisano Children’s Hospital, which caused a multi-hour lockdown of the hospitals late Sunday.
Youth mentorship, Big Brothers Big Sisters, is actively recruiting mentors to help children in the community.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined Idaho Gov. Brad Little for a news conference regarding proposed amendment changes to the congressional budget.
Naples philanthropist Jay Baker donated $5 million to the Humane Society during its Pet Lovers Gala on Friday.
A person was killed in a crash at the intersection of Santa Barbara Boulevard and Southeast 24th Street.
Lee County commissioners will meet Monday to discuss a contract extension for Manhattan Construction, the company in charge of the Southwest Florida International Airport expansion project.
A Fort Myers Police Department K-9 helped police find a drug-filled car.
On Friday, around 9:54 p.m., officers were patrolling near Wright Street and Thomas Street when they saw a gold Buick fail to stop at a marked stop bar at Dunbar Avenue and Wright Street.
Officers made contact with people in the car, including the passenger, identified as Amy Ward.
During the investigation, Police Sgt. Sanders and his K-9 partner, Balor, arrived on the scene to conduct a free-air sniff of the vehicle. Balor alerted to the presence of illegal drugs.
CREDIT: LCSO
A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 18.4 grams of suspected cocaine and 12 grams of suspected crack cocaine concealed near the front passenger seat where Ward was sitting.
Further investigation determined the narcotics belonged to her.
Ward was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of drug equipment.
Amy Ward. CREDIT: LCSO
She remains in custody and has a long history of arrests dating back to 2002.