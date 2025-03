An active shooter situation is a terrifying prospect, but preparation is key.

On Monday morning, a Naples church on Immokalee Road teamed up with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office for a drill during a church service to prepare for such an event.

The exercise aimed to simulate an active shooter scenario to ensure readiness for the unthinkable.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office worked closely with the church to conduct this intense training.

“It hit a little closer to home than I was expecting,” said Executive Pastor Jordan Foslien. “It’s a training exercise going in, but seeing just what was happening in the police coming in. It was a little unnerving to see people laying on the floor, even if it is acting.”

In the scenario, the active shooter was neutralized, and first responders from Naples Fire and EMS ensured that everyone who was “injured” received care and made it out safely.

Capt. Jake Walker of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office emphasized the importance of such preparations.

“Certainly, it’s our hope that we never actually experience an actual response to one of these incidents,” he said. “However, the outcomes of them are so significant that it is critical that we are prepared.”

The goal of the drill was clear: to ensure that fear and panic never become a reality.