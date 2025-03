The long-awaited roundabout at the bottom of the Matanzas Pass Bridge on Fort Myers Beach is now open.

WINK News captured fresh video of the new roundabout using our drone, providing a bird’s-eye view of its first day of operation.

WINK News reporter Olivia Jean was on the island all day to observe the traffic flow. Drivers appeared much happier, as there was less congestion and no more detours or confusion.

The roundabout, first proposed in 2019, was designed to make driving on the island less painful. Now, six years later, the construction is complete.

The project aims to help drivers, bikers and walkers navigate the area more easily and safely.

“I think that should definitely be able to welcome more people that will not change their plans because of traffic,” said Melissa Schneider, Marketing Director for Lani Kai Island Resort. “So I just think it’s a win-win for everyone, and I think it’s a great thing.”

Dayla Rumpf, events director with the Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce also commented on the changes, saying, “Now that we’re just back to the regular old traffic light, hopefully, it will increase or decrease sitting in traffic time.”

While it remains to be seen if the new roundabout will significantly improve traffic, the opening marks a hopeful beginning for residents and visitors on Fort Myers Beach.