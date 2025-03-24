Port Authority approves extra $346.7M to finish terminal expansion project at RSW

Not everyone gets a second chance, but the Lee County Board of Port Commissioners granted it to the original companies contracted to build the Terminal Expansion Phase One project at Southwest Florida International Airport. The project is now more than four years behind schedule and hundreds of millions of dollars over budget.

Commissioners voted unanimously 5-0 to spend $346.7 million more for a project that originally was budgeted for $307.6 million and would have been completed by now. The project will expand the terminal by remodeling 164,000 square feet of space and adding 117,000 square feet.

But in August and September 2023, Manhattan Construction began to realize the structural integrity of the designs made by AtkinsRealis were not working, Manhattan Construction President John Reyhan told the board on March 24 at the training and conference center at 15924 Air Cargo Lane, adjacent to the airport.

