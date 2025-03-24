Potential loss of funding for food banks

WINK News
After only one year leading the Eagles, FGCU head women’s basketball coach Chelsea Lyles is stepping down.
The FSW Buccaneers women’s basketball team is playing in the NJCAA Tournament for the first time since 2020.
New technology from virtual reality video games and popular apps like GPS is making its way into operating rooms, transforming the way surgeries are performed.
Families of children with disabilities, this is for you.
Not everyone gets a second chance, but the Lee County Board of Port Commissioners granted it to the original companies contracted to build the Terminal Expansion Phase One project at Southwest Florida International Airport. The project is now more than four years behind schedule and hundreds of millions of dollars over budget.
A Fort Myers Police Department K-9 helped police find a drug-filled car.
The Clewiston Police Department is searching for a suspect captured on surveillance video attempting to break into a truck.
February’s inventory for single-family homes and condos in Charlotte County soared to heights not seen in years, but some sellers are expected to pull their homes off the market after Easter, an area Realtor said.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident near HealthPark and Golisano Children’s Hospital, which caused a multi-hour lockdown of the hospitals late Sunday.
Youth mentorship, Big Brothers Big Sisters, is actively recruiting mentors to help children in the community.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined Idaho Gov. Brad Little for a news conference regarding proposed amendment changes to the congressional budget.
Naples philanthropist Jay Baker donated $5 million to the Humane Society during its Pet Lovers Gala on Friday.
A person was killed in a crash at the intersection of Santa Barbara Boulevard and Southeast 24th Street.
Lee County commissioners will meet Monday to discuss a contract extension for Manhattan Construction, the company in charge of the Southwest Florida International Airport expansion project.
Food banks play a crucial role in ensuring that hardworking individuals don’t go hungry. However, WINK News has learned that this task might become more challenging.
Six food banks across the United States have reported delivery cancellations worth millions of dollars to the United States Department of Agriculture.
“As the population in the area grows, so does the need for food,” said Ann Prifrel, chief development officer with Harry Chapin Food Bank.
According to the Harry Chapin Food Bank’s 2024 impact report, there has been a significant increase in food insecurity, with over 1.6 million families fed and an additional 3 million meals served this year.
Recent government funding cuts, particularly from the USDA, could make it harder to feed those in need.
Prifrel emphasized the importance of this funding.
“It is a portion of our budget that we do rely on, and it varies slightly from year to year, but it does have a big impact for us to be able to provide fresh and healthy produce,” Prifrel said.
While six food banks nationwide have already reported millions of dollars in canceled food deliveries from the USDA, Prifrel said, “We have not been officially notified of any cuts to our region.”
Despite the challenges, the 175 agency partners like the food pantry at Cypress Lake Presbyterian Church continue their efforts.
Richard Meacham, a pantry volunteer, explained the process.
“Most of the time, they have produce, but we get some of that. They also have the ability of ordering hand goods or various things and buy it from them, and we do that,” Meacham said.
Every Monday, the church pantry sees four lanes of cars picking up food.
“All in all, usually we get 360 cars go through here every Monday,” Meacham said.
He acknowledged that funding cuts would impact their operations.
“We would have to get more donations so we could buy more to keep up with what we do now. Obviously, if they cut down and we don’t have the money, we’re going to have to cut down too,” he said.
WINK News is still waiting for the USDA to provide details on what these cuts mean for local food banks. We will share more information as it becomes available.