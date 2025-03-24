Potential loss of funding for food banks

Food banks play a crucial role in ensuring that hardworking individuals don’t go hungry. However, WINK News has learned that this task might become more challenging.

Six food banks across the United States have reported delivery cancellations worth millions of dollars to the United States Department of Agriculture.

“As the population in the area grows, so does the need for food,” said Ann Prifrel, chief development officer with Harry Chapin Food Bank.

According to the Harry Chapin Food Bank’s 2024 impact report, there has been a significant increase in food insecurity, with over 1.6 million families fed and an additional 3 million meals served this year.

Recent government funding cuts, particularly from the USDA, could make it harder to feed those in need.

Prifrel emphasized the importance of this funding.

“It is a portion of our budget that we do rely on, and it varies slightly from year to year, but it does have a big impact for us to be able to provide fresh and healthy produce,” Prifrel said.

While six food banks nationwide have already reported millions of dollars in canceled food deliveries from the USDA, Prifrel said, “We have not been officially notified of any cuts to our region.”

Despite the challenges, the 175 agency partners like the food pantry at Cypress Lake Presbyterian Church continue their efforts.

Richard Meacham, a pantry volunteer, explained the process.

“Most of the time, they have produce, but we get some of that. They also have the ability of ordering hand goods or various things and buy it from them, and we do that,” Meacham said.

Every Monday, the church pantry sees four lanes of cars picking up food.

“All in all, usually we get 360 cars go through here every Monday,” Meacham said.

He acknowledged that funding cuts would impact their operations.

“We would have to get more donations so we could buy more to keep up with what we do now. Obviously, if they cut down and we don’t have the money, we’re going to have to cut down too,” he said.

WINK News is still waiting for the USDA to provide details on what these cuts mean for local food banks. We will share more information as it becomes available.