The Lee County Port Authority board met Monday to discuss the future of the RSW Terminal Expansion Project, which has encountered significant delays.

During the meeting, commissioners had to decide whether to terminate their current contracts or continue working with AtkinsRealis and Manhattan Construction.

“It really has been a challenging decision for me and for all of us up there, because we’ve been on this job for so long,” said Commissioner David Mulicka of the Lee County Port Authority. “And you just still can’t believe it could cost twice as much and take twice as long after all of this, right?”

Manhattan Construction requested an additional $346,792,083 and 43 months to complete phase one of the project, which had an original cost of $307,653,291.

“Saying no today would have meant several years more of delays and hundreds of millions more in cost, because we know that cost a couple years from now would be just astronomical compared to what they are today,” said Commissioner Brian Hamman.

The project will expand the terminal by remodeling 164,000 square feet of space and adding 117,000 square feet.

In September 2023, Manhattan Construction began to realize that the structural integrity of AtkinsRealis’s designs was not working.

“I think they did a good job today of outlining just how in-depth they went to try and understand what was the structural deficiency here,” said Hamman. “They had a lot of questions, and they talked about how they went through months worth of back and forth.”

Eventually, Manhattan and AtkinsRealis brought in a third-party company to peer review the plans.

“We feel very confident,” said John Reyhan, president of Manhattan Construction during Monday’s meeting. “100% confident that we can execute it.”

Hearing Reyhan’s confidence gave Mulicka some comfort.

“They said on record, on camera, ‘I guarantee no more change orders and no more delays outside of force majeure,'” said Mulicka.

Mulicka added, “We got the contractor’s guarantee to say this is the final price and the final schedule… That meant a lot to me today. We didn’t have that in January.”

Ultimately, commissioners voted unanimously to extend the contract to March 31, 2029. This decision grants Manhattan Construction an additional $346.7 million.

“We wanted to make sure that we got this project done as quickly as possible because the airport’s growing so fast, and we need it. We needed it years ago,” said Hamman.

Property tax dollars will not pay for the project. Funding comes from general airport revenue bonds and grants from the Florida Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration.

Passenger facility fees, which are currently $4.50 per passenger, can also be used for projects like this one.

According to the Lee County Port Authority, those fees are not expected to change.