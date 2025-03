Credit: WINK News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined Idaho Gov. Brad Little for a news conference regarding proposed amendment changes to the congressional budget.

During the news conference held on Monday at the Idaho State Capitol, Little introduced DeSantis beginning his tour to several states to campaign for the proposed constitutional amendment.

DeSantis proposed that due to incentives in Congress, the national debt has ballooned to nearly $36 trillion, with economists predicting the debt increasing to $56 trillion by 2035.

The proposed amendment to balance the budget will address the spending that has occurred in Congress and change incentives to congressmen who benefit from the excess debt.

His campaign to invoke Article V will include a visit to Montana later Monday.

For Article V to be invoked, according to Constitution Annotated, “Congress, whenever two thirds of both Houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose Amendments to this Constitution, or, on the Application of the Legislatures of two thirds of the several States, shall call a Convention for proposing Amendments, which, in either Case, shall be valid to all Intents and Purposes, as Part of this Constitution, when ratified by the Legislatures of three fourths of the several States, or by Conventions in three fourths thereof, as the one or the other Mode of Ratification may be proposed by the Congress; Provided that no Amendment which may be made prior to the Year One thousand eight hundred and eight shall in any Manner affect the first and fourth Clauses in the Ninth Section of the first Article; and that no State, without its Consent, shall be deprived of its equal Suffrage in the Senate.”

During the conference, DeSantis noted that under his tenure, 41% of the State of Florida’s debt has been paid. By the end of his term, the governor predicted that 50% of the states debt will by payed.