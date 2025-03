New technology from virtual reality video games and popular apps like GPS is making its way into operating rooms, transforming the way surgeries are performed.

University of California San Diego surgeon Ryan Broderick is among the first in the nation to test spatial computing apps on Apple Vision Pro in the operating room.

“We’re using these headsets and putting that image as a digital display in a physical operating room, so, we can make the display or the monitor as big or as little as we want, or as close as far to our faces as we want in any kind of orientation,” said Broderick.

Spatial computing technology uses digital images and objects placed in physical space, making what is not real seem real. This innovation allows surgeons to be guided by 3D models of a patient’s internal organs superimposed directly onto their field of vision.

“They could provide some technique and knowledge to what they’re seeing in the headsets as well,” said Broderick.

This technology also has potential applications in training, allowing instructors to demonstrate specific anatomy and dissection points on a virtual screen.

“We anticipate being able to almost write on the screen, the virtual screen so we can show them very specific anatomy and where a dissection should take place,” Broderick said.

The use of spatial computing in surgery could make procedures more precise and save more lives.

“This technology is absolutely the future of surgery,” said Broderick.

Spatial computing benefits both patients and surgeons. During long surgeries, surgeons often strain their necks and shoulders by looking at multiple screens.

Spatial computing headsets can place the surgical view right in front of the surgeon’s eyes, improving their posture and reducing physical stress.