Suspect wanted for attempting to break into truck in Clewiston

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Published: Updated:
Credit: The Clewiston Police Department

The Clewiston Police Department is searching for a suspect captured on surveillance video attempting to break into a truck.

The suspect, dressed all in black, was seen looking into two parked trucks and trying to open one of them on Saturday.

Clewiston police have not disclosed the exact location of the incident.

If you recognize this individual, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

