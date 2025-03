Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a warmer-than-average temperature increase to start your workweek.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “Looking ahead this Monday afternoon, expect warmer-than-average temperatures throughout most of the Southwest Florida area, along with a mix of sun and clouds.”

Monday

Temperatures this Monday morning will start at around five to ten degrees higher than the average for this time of year.

A mixture of sun and clouds is expected this afternoon, with the possibility of spot showers in the late evening.

Humidity will increase steadily throughout the second half of Monday and into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday

Expect a mild morning start with lows in the upper 60s.

Isolated showers are possible throughout Tuesday.

The trend of warmer-than-average temperatures will persist throughout the afternoon.

Wednesday

Stray storms are possible on Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to be higher than the start of the workweek, with highs to reach the upper 80s across Southwest Florida.

Drier air and lower humidity will begin to return starting Wednesday afternoon.