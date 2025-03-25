At-home sleep tests look for apnea

WINK News
The real estate market in Southwest Florida is experiencing a shift, raising questions about whether now is the right time to buy a house.
Voodoo Brewing, a restaurant and craft brewery in Downtown Fort Myers, will be closing its doors at the end of March.
Fort Myers-based Lee Health System Inc. filed a lawsuit this week against Miami-based Nicklaus Children’s Hospital over a lease dispute for Golisano Children’s Health Center in North Naples.
Two Meatballs in the Kitchen plans to expand its Italian restaurant concept into the Naples area soon to replace The Warehouse Cuisine & Cocktails, which permanently closed March 19 after a nearly eight-year run on the north side of Immokalee Road just east of Collier Boulevard.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has awarded $389 million in grants to improving water quality and quantity throughout the state.
Children in Collier County with a sweet tooth can receive a free dental screening this weekend at several locations.
Nastar Roofing Enterprises Inc.’s owner and office administrator have both been sentenced to prison for federal tax fraud.
Collier County commissioners are set to discuss a new safety ordinance for bicycles and e-bikes on Tuesday.
The Weather Authority is tracking a mostly cloudy Tuesday, with isolated inland storms expected throughout the afternoon.
While construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox-Rosen, in this web-exclusive feature, knows the best way to traverse the roadways.
Fort Myers is asking residents to help shape its future by updating its comprehensive plan, which has not been revised since 2008.
The debate over the size of a popular resort on Captiva Island continues, with concerns now extending beyond just building heights.
Spring break in Southwest Florida is in full swing, with Fort Myers Beach buzzing with thousands of tourists.
The roads on Colonial Boulevard are notorious for traffic congestion and crashes, but there might be hope on the horizon.
Sleep apnea affects nearly 39 million people in the United States, with many more potentially undiagnosed due to the traditional requirement of a clinical sleep study.
However, new options are emerging that might encourage more people to get tested.
Drowsy during the day, Robin Collier from Fort Myers had no idea what was happening during her ‘night life’ until she went in for a sleep apnea test.
“When I got the sleep study results back, I was pretty shocked at how severe my case was,” said Collier.
Dr. Fariha Abbasi-Feinberg, a sleep specialist with Millennium Physician Group, explained the condition to WINK News health and medical reporter Amy Oshier.
“We define an apnea if there’s a 90% decrease in breathing for at least a minimum of 10 seconds,” said Dr. Abbasi-Feinberg.
Dr. Abbasi-Feinberg warned that untreated apnea can lead to serious health issues, including heart disease, stroke, and Alzheimer’s.
“It’s a double-whammy: not enough oxygen and not enough sleep,” said Dr. Abbasi-Feinberg.
The only way to diagnose apnea is through sleep monitoring using sensors that track the brain, heart, and respiratory system. Traditionally, this was done in a clinical setting, but now reliable at-home tests are available, allowing people to stay in their own beds.
“This will get taped on with a belt, basically. And this has a couple of little wires, a little oxygen sensor that goes on your fingernail and a little nasal cannula. And you turn this on, it uses an app. You sleep with it at night for one night at home, you upload the data, and you mail this thing back,” said Dr. Abbasi-Feinberg.
The aim is to simplify the process, encouraging more people to seek treatment if necessary.
“We’ve tried to simplify this as much as possible to make it accessible to more people,” said Dr. Abbasi-Feinberg.
At-home sleep tests are becoming more accessible, and even the Apple Watch can detect signs of apnea by tracking breathing disturbances.
While this is not enough for a definitive diagnosis, it can indicate whether further testing is needed.