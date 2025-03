Homeowners in Babcock Ranch faced disappointment when they discovered their homes, promised to be fully hurricane impact resistant by construction company D.R. Horton, did not meet those standards.

Last week, these homeowners brought their concerns to the Charlotte County Commissioners.

One by one, residents expressed their feelings of being misled by D.R. Horton. The county acknowledged the homeowners’ grievances and agreed that the situation was wrong.

D.R. Horton responded positively by sending a text to the homeowners, promising to provide the remedy they have been seeking.

“We couldn’t have done it without the press. God bless the press and D.R. Horton came through and I’m thrilled,” said Louis Coletto, a resident of Palmetto Landing.

Initially, the Charlotte County Attorney stated that the county was not legally responsible for the issue, emphasizing that it was a matter between the builder and the homeowners.

“Legally we are not responsible it’s an error that was made but case law provides that we do not have a special duty of care to the individual homeowner. It’s between them and the builder,” said Janette S. Knowlton, Charlotte County Attorney.

Residents purchased homes under the impression they were completely hurricane impact resistant, only to learn that the transom windows were not. This led them to call on the county for assistance.

“If that is our regulations, I think that might need to be revisited. You think when they’re certified by the county, maybe it’s just a false assurance that what you contracted out for is going to be installed,” said Irene Gettel, another resident of Palmetto Landing.

Despite the county’s stance, commissioners urged D.R. Horton to resolve the issue and provide the hurricane impact door transoms as promised.

“If a builder doesn’t live up to his contract, it’s a problem,” said Bill Truex, Charlotte County Commissioner.

“I think being, you know, a good business in the community, they would want to just take care of these 50 customers,” said Joe Tiseo, Charlotte County Commissioner Chairman.

D.R. Horton assured homeowners like Coletto and Gettel that they would receive the fix they had long awaited. The county also committed to expediting the permitting process to hasten the resolution, especially with hurricane season approaching.

“They have everything set to go, and the Port Charlotte County commissioners said that they’re going to expedite the permitting process. And I just want to thank WINK News,” said Coletto.

“You know, I’m really happy. I’m thrilled, and I can’t wait to tell my neighbors,” said Gettel.