HeadPinz in Lee County is offering more than just strikes and spares at their bowling lanes.

WINK News had the chance to see firsthand how a high-tech helper is making a big impact.

Jackson, one of the young bowlers, shared his excitement, “It’s fun to bowl and all of that, and I like arcades.”

At HeadPinz, located near Southwest Florida International Airport, there’s more to the experience than just knocking down pins. Jackson exclaimed, “Heyyy, come here, buddy!” as he interacted with Bella, the bowling alley robot.

Jacob Elliot, the Director of Marketing at HeadPinz, explained, “The self-service robots are named Bella. They bring food. They bring shoes to your lanes, obviously, two separate robots. It’s kind of that wow factor with the kids.”

Robot servers first appeared in Southwest Florida restaurants during the pandemic and have now become widespread.

Juan Salamanca, President of Visal Robotics, said, “About 30 robots we have installed in that area.”

Elliot further commented on the convenience Bella provides, saying, “Instead of our staff members handing 10 pairs of shoes over to Mom—Mom trying to carry it all—this makes the process way more seamless.”

For kids like Jackson and his friend Mason, Bella is more than just a delivery system. Mason said, “I touched her ears,” while Jackson added, “It was funny.”

“When that robot comes over, the first thing the kids do is start touching the ears. Bella actually starts making noises, interacting with them,” said Elliot.

Despite the technological advancements, Elliot emphasized that it cannot replace humans: “We like our staff members to meet the robot at the lanes, take those shoes off it. Same thing with food. It’s just adding that extra interaction—and people love robots.”

Jackson expressed his fondness for Bella, saying, “I like seeing the robots. It means a lot to me.”

Bella comes with a price tag of about $16,000, and the warranty does not cover flooding. However, business owners say the impact has been huge, and with kids loving them, Bella has been worth every penny.