A legal battle is unfolding in Collier County as Lee Health Systems takes on Nicklaus Children’s Hospital over a lease dispute.

The conflict centers around the Golisano Children’s Health Center on Pine Ridge Road, a vital facility for many families with seriously ill children.

Families in Collier County are expressing concern to WINK News over the potential loss of the center.

The center, which offers treatments in 20 different specialties, including cardiology, oncology, neurology and pulmonology, has been a lifeline for thousands of children and their families.

Emad Salman, Chief Physician Executive at Golisano Children’s Hospital, emphasized the facility’s importance.

“There is no such building anywhere in Collier County,” said Salman. “We will absolutely fight to make sure that does not change.”

Lee Health filed a 198-page lawsuit against Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, which leases the two-story, 29,000-square-foot building to Lee Health. Nicklaus wants Lee Health and the Golisano Children’s Health Center out, claiming they had a six-month notice to vacate. However, Lee Health says they were only informed this month that they needed to leave and argue their lease runs until October 2026.

“You may have to ask the people at Nicklaus Children’s why they refused to let us stay in this building,” said Salman. “We filed a lawsuit to prevent children from this county to have to travel hundreds of miles to get care.”

If forced out, families would need to travel to Fort Myers for medical care if they wanted to stick with Golisano.

Allie White, a Collier County mom, expressed her hopes for the facility to remain.

“It provides patients the ability to have continued specialized care in the hometown without having to drive a far distance,” said White.

White’s daughter, two-year-old Lila, received crucial care at Golisano’s NICU for a collapsed lung and continues to receive follow-up care for kidney issues.

“Golisano always, from the perspective of my family, values the patient over profit,” said White.

Caitlin Hall, another Collier County mom, shared her concerns about the commute. “We would probably have to go to Fort Myers at least twice a month, which would take us about an hour at least each way to get there. She’d have to miss school,” said Hall.

Hall, mom of a six-year-old with leukemia emphasizes the need for the clinic.

“I feel like the Naples clinic is definitely a need for us and so many other families in Collier County,” said Hall.

“That building provides everything,” said Marsilda Cuka, a Collier County mom with a 15-year-old who rang the bell last year but still has doctor visits once a month.

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital expressed disappointment over the legal action, stating, “As a nonprofit health system, Nicklaus Children’s is committed to supporting the healthcare needs of all children. We are disappointed Lee Health has chosen to take unnecessary legal action against our organization despite our attempts to work amicably on the lease transition.”

In the statement, they said they plan to “utilize the space ourselves,” but it is unclear what the building will look like. WINK News has asked about future plans but has received no response.

“We’ve made multiple attempts to engage Lee Health in collaborative conversations to ensure a smooth and respectful transition, including as recently as last week,” the statement read.

The outcome of this legal battle remains uncertain, leaving families in the area anxious about the future of their children’s healthcare.