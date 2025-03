Collier Commissioners will discuss bike and e-bike safety on Tuesday. CREDIT: WINK News

Collier County commissioners are set to discuss a new safety ordinance for bicycles and e-bikes.

The ordinance aims to establish specific bicycle rules on sidewalks, crosswalks and intersections within unincorporated Collier County.

Some proposed changes include requiring anyone over 16 to ride an e-bike in the bicycle lane instead of on the sidewalk.

However, adults accompanying children under 16 on an e-bike may still use the sidewalk for supervision.

The ordinance would also prohibit anyone under 16 from operating Class 3 electric bicycles on public roads, bicycle paths, and shared roadways or pathways.

Leaders have been studying e-bike safety and regulations, but the recent death of 14-year-old Clayton Miller has raised more concerns.

Miller tragically died on March 15 after riding his e-bike past a stop sign into oncoming traffic, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Collier County has been analyzing bicycle crashes over the past year.

Data from Signal 4 for 2024 revealed 37 serious injuries and 16 deaths involving bicycles and pedestrians.

While each city and county has different rules based on the classes of e-bikes, Collier County currently lacks specific local regulations and follows broad state statutes.

Commissioner Dan Kowal emphasized the need for local regulations, saying, “In the past, when we’ve had an accident scene where a bicycle came off the sidewalk or struck a vehicle at an intersection, we had to treat the bicyclist as a pedestrian because there’s no real written ordinance.”

The commissioners plan to meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday to discuss the ordinance.

WINK News will provide updates on the outcomes of this meeting.