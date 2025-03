Do some people pulled over by Lee County Sheriff’s deputies receive special treatment? That’s what one former deputy claimed happens.

Christopher Link, the former deputy, was deposed, and his answers, made under oath, call into question the potential special treatment given to those in the department, including an off-duty deputy he pulled over.

It started at the corner of Lee Boulevard and Sunshine Boulevard.

That is the spot where then-Deputy Christopher Link pulled over an off-duty coworker for the second time in a week for speeding in 2023. But on this stop, he said his coworker appeared to have been drinking. That’s where the lines start to blur. As WINK Investigations reported in 2024, Link arrested the off-duty deputy, Michael Soto.

WINK has GPS logs from every LCSO car involved with Soto’s incident. The data from Link’s car showed that starting at 3:46 a.m., he drove Soto west down Lee Boulevard toward the jail. At 4 a.m., logs show Link is called back. He promptly turns around, heading the other way on Lee Boulevard, bringing Soto back to the scene.

Link reiterated that timeline and filled in some blanks of what he said really happened that night when testifying under oath in another DUI case, one where Attorney Michael Colombo’s client was arrested for DUI by Link.

“Was there bias? Was there motive? Was there prejudice? Can you discern the ability between a medical event and someone under the influence of a chemical substance?” said Michael Colombo while sitting down with WINK News’ Liz Biro.

Colombo’s goal in sitting down with Link? To get to the bottom of what happened the night of Soto’s arrest and see how it might pertain to his client’s arrest.

“Link is listed as a state expert,” said Colombo.

A D.R.E. — drug recognition expert. Documents obtained by WINK Investigates show on the scene Link marked Soto did a “poor” job with field sobriety tests. A higher-ranked commander, James Bogliole, who showed up at the scene later, wrote in his report, “Deputy Soto ill and not impaired.”

“Do you think this deposition helped prove that point, that he could not tell between ill or impaired?” asked Biro. Colombo answered, “I think the deposition opened a whole lot of different doors that I wasn’t prepared for. I didn’t have any idea what Link was going to say.”

The 105-page deposition; Link stands by his call

Attorney: So, did you smell anything on him when you got to him?

Link: Yes.

Attorney: All right. Tell me what you smelled?

Link: Alcohol.

Attorney: Okay. And was it emanating from his breath, or on his person, or?

Link: Breath, person. He reeked of it.

In another excerpt, Link said, “It was overwhelming as far as his field sobriety performance and what I was seeing of him.”

“The fact that Chris Link was as adamant as he was during our deposition that this wasn’t a medical event. I certainly believe that calls into question what actually happened roadside,” explained Colombo.

Flash forward to Link driving Soto, who was in handcuffs and under arrest, to jail.

Attorney: You are told to bring him back to the scene?

Link: Sergeant Jelly said on the radio that he had to tell me something, and he needed me to come back to the scene.

Attorney: What happened when you got back?

Link: When I got to the scene, I pulled up. At this time, I could see Commander Bogliole was on scene, and he was standing with Sergeant Jelly. When I pulled up, I opened my door, and Sergeant Jelly started to berate me about leaving the scene. I believe they were going to be unarresting

him, and taking him home. Deposition of former Deputy Christopher Link

Attorney: Okay. Sergeant Jelly started to berate you?

Link: Correct.

Attorney: What did he say?

Link: Like, what are you doing? Why are you leaving the scene? You know, pretty much, straight up yelling at me like I was a child.

Link told Colombo he stood there for “a good 45 minutes” while Jelly and Bogliole “were making phone calls and talking with each other.”

Link: Commander Bogliole and Sergeant Jelly walked up. Commander Bogliole said they wanted me to do an eval on him, and he physically did air quotes.

Attorney: Okay. They wanted — Bogliole and Jelly wanted you to do an eval; meaning, an evaluation on Soto?

Link: No. Whoever they were talking to on the phone, told Commander Bogliole to do an eval on Soto.

Link told Colombo he only saw Boglioli and Soto interact for “probably 20 seconds” before “Commander Bogliole walked Soto to the back of his patrol car… put him in the back seat and walked over… gave me my handcuff key and gave me my handcuffs.”

Link: He put him in the backseat, and walked over, gave me my handcuff key, and gave me my

handcuffs. At that point, I — I was getting — I was adding two and two together at that point of what was happening.

Attorney: What was happening?

Link: I believe they were going to be unarresting him, and taking him home. I didn’t deem it fair for the situation, not for myself,

but for anybody that I had arrested in the past, for DUI. Deposition of former Deputy Christopher Link

“Is that normal to have a 20-30 second interaction and make a decision, do an evaluation in that time?” asked Biro. Colombo answered, “No, absolutely not. I was shocked by that. That’s what Link is claiming. I don’t know what Bogliole is going to claim. He wrote a report in this case. We’ve subpoenaed him to come to court. He has not come to court yet.”

Colombo’s firm, Suarez, Rios & Weinberg, P.A. attempted to subpoena Bogliole twice without success.

Link: LCSO gives preferential treatment to “VIPs”

Link: I didn’t deem it fair for the situation, not for myself, but for anybody that I had arrested in the past, for DUI.

Those words appear on page 84 of the 105-page deposition.

“This has everything to do with trying to find out, uncover the truth of everything that happened there to help my client,” said Colombo.

Colombo’s client was arrested by Link for DUI on Jan. 5, 2024. Colombo questioned the former deputy’s qualifications after a WINK News investigation exposed that Link’s arrest of an off-duty deputy was overruled by superiors and called a medical incident.

Link: When I was gone, it never happened to me, but I was informed that the sheriff’s — that they talked to everybody. All the deputies. They pulled them in their sup — the captain’s or lieutenant’s office, and they — they told them if you come across a first responder, a member of their family, or like a — a — an — essentially, a VIP, to notify your supervisor immediately.

Attorney: That’s a new — that’s a new policy that the sheriff’s office was doing after the Soto incident?

Link: I don’t think it was a policy. It was a come into my office, we need to talk, type of thing.

Link: I was never told it specifically. I am just going off of what my zone partners that watched my back told me, while I was gone.

Link followed those instructions, sharing one instance with Colombo.

Link: I conducted a traffic stop on who I suspected to be an impaired driver. When I got to the door, I saw it was a white female. I saw signs of impairment. While talking to her, she informed me that she was a nurse. Based on the information that I received from everybody else, we were supposed to inform our supervisors. I informed my supervisor that I pulled over someone, and I suspected her of being DUI, and he said he would come over. He did. He talked to her for a few moments. He talked to the commander that — the watch commander that was working that night, and the watch commander, ultimately, made the decision to let her leave her vehicle in the parking lot, and she can call an Uber to go home.

“Have you ever heard of anything like what you learned in this deposition? Heard any stories of what Link claims as people being let go for DUIs?” asked Biro.

“I mean, we’ve heard that from clients. I mean, I can’t say which ones, but we’ve definitely heard things like that. You know, you don’t know if it’s true or not,” said Colombo. “Unfortunately, the things he said puts a distrust in some regular citizens and lives. Are you going to get pulled over, arrested for a DUI because you’re a construction worker? But you’re not going to get arrested if you’re a nurse or a first responder?”

On page 97 of the deposition Link said, “First responders, cops, firefighters, nurses, doctors… and colleagues.” On page 101, Link claimed it was “traffic” and “domestic” calls, where if you interacted with those VIPs to let your supervisor know.

Soto, Link and Bogliole are no longer with LCSO. Soto resigned in 2024 after he was arrested and charged with shooting a weapon into a building. Link resigned while on administrative leave and in the middle of an unrelated internal affairs investigation. WINK News reached out to all three for this story. We never heard back from Bogliole. Link did not want to comment on the deposition further. Soto hung up when we called. Jelly, who is still with LCSO, did not want to comment on this story.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office did not comment on these new claims but stands by last year’s comments that the arrested, off-duty deputy was having a medical incident.