Fort Myers Beach may soon see relief from high flood insurance bills. The town lost its FEMA flood insurance discount last fall and was placed on probation, putting homeowners at risk of higher costs.

At first, the town believed they would face a two-year probation period, but there is now hope for a quicker resolution.

“Initially, they (FEMA) told us that once you get back in good standing with the National Flood Insurance Program, you have to wait two years to start earning your discount,” explained Mayor Dan Allers.

Allers shared that during a recent meeting in Washington, D.C., FEMA clarified that the town could be reinstated into the Community Rating System (CRS) sooner than expected.

Allers later received a letter on March 21 outlining how the town could achieve this.

It turns out that Fort Myers Beach has already completed two necessary actions to regain good standing with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), leaving three action items to be completed by May 4.

“We believe we’ve got a path to make them happy with us to be back in the National Flood Insurance Program,” said Allers.

One of the action items has to do with removing noncompliant structures that were incorrectly permitted and should not have been placed in the Special Flood Hazard Area. In other words, shipping containers.

“We have brought all the containers into compliance and got them off the island,” said Allers. “Those that are remaining, the one or two that are left, are in the magistrate process. So, we are going through our code process to make sure that those are gone. But I would say 98-99% of those have been removed. So we’re comfortable we will meet that.”

The town also needs to assess all floodplain developments caused by Hurricane Ian.

“Our goal is to get them the information that they need on the 1,583 properties so that they will give us an official letter saying that as of November 18, we will no longer be on probation,” explained Allers.

After a determination is made that all five action items have been satisfied, FEMA will

Once that happens, the town can seek reentry into the CRS program as early as April 2026.

“Our goal is to be back at the rating of five, where we were prior, or even a better discount because we have implemented the new policies that are in the new National Flood Insurance Program and requirements,” said Allers.

A CRS rating of 5 would allow homeowners to benefit from a 25% flood insurance discount once again.