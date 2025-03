A Lee County teenager has been arrested for pointing a laser at an aircraft, a dangerous act that poses significant risks to aviation safety.

Franky Lopez, 17, drew attention when he aimed a laser beam at a Lee County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit. Deputies quickly responded, leading to his arrest.

The incident occurred near Palm Beach Boulevard, where video footage captured someone aiming a green laser at a helicopter multiple times.

Aviation deputies zoomed in on the suspect and provided a detailed description to ground units.

Lopez now faces felony charges for pointing a laser at an aviation aircraft operator.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) emphasized the severity of such actions in a statement, saying, “Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety hazard that puts everyone on the plane and on the ground below at risk.”

Laser strikes have become increasingly common nationwide, with the FAA reporting nearly 13,000 incidents in 2024.

Florida accounted for over 800 of these, including 45 at Southwest Florida International Airport.

While laser pointers may appear harmless, their misuse can incapacitate pilots and endanger passengers, highlighting the importance of addressing this escalating threat to aviation safety.