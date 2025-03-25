WINK News

Lee Health System files suit over North Naples clinic lease

Author: Therese McDevitt, Gulfshore Business
Fort Myers-based Lee Health System Inc. filed a lawsuit this week against Miami-based Nicklaus Children’s Hospital over a lease dispute for Golisano Children’s Health Center in North Naples.

The suit filed March 24 in Collier County, which also names Pine Ridge Livingston LLC as a defendant, states Nicklaus Children’s Hospital’s plans to evict Golisano Children’s Health Center from a location at 3361 Pine Ridge Road that Lee Health has operated for more than eight years.

Lee Health seeks to prevent the eviction that would “potentially [force] closure of a facility that has served local families for many years,” according to a statement provided by Lee Health Media Relations Manager Jaclyn Bevis.

