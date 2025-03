Nastar Roofing. (Credit: WINK News)

Nastar Roofing Enterprises Inc.’s owner and office administrator have both been sentenced to prison for federal tax fraud.

William Skaggs Jr., the owner of Nastar Roofing Enterprises Inc., and Billie Adkison, the business’s main office administrator, who managed payroll, were sentenced to three years and one year and a day, respectively, in prison on Monday.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, between 2013 and 2023, Skaggs, Adkison, and others acting at their direction withdrew over $21 million from the company’s bank accounts to pay employees predominantly in cash without withholding Social Security, Medicare and federal income taxes from those wages.

The DOJ stated that this was done to evade paying employment taxes they knew were legally required.

Nastar Roofing used a payroll provider to issue employees nominal paychecks; however, the company did not inform the payroll company about the cash wages.

The company then submitted false employment tax return forms, as they had not reported the cash wages.

Skaggs and Adkison signed some of these tax returns, knowing they were illegitimate.

Back in March 2023, officers with the IRS and Criminal Investigation raided the business.

The unpaid taxes accumulated over those 10 years, totaling nearly $2.5 million, must now be paid to the Internal Revenue Services.

In addition to their prison sentences, Skaggs and Adkison are ordered to serve three years of supervised release.

Restitution will be decided at a later date.