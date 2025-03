Red tide has long plagued Florida beaches, bringing coughing, burning eyes and piles of dead fish.

Scientists have been searching for a solution for decades, but progress has been elusive.

However, researchers might have found a breakthrough right in the water. Scientists from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute are studying a new approach, with some samples coming from Southwest Florida.

Paula Gray, a frequent visitor to Fort Myers Beach, shared her thoughts on the allure of the area.

“This beach is so gorgeous. I hang out here as much as I possibly can,” said Gray.

Yet Gray is all too familiar with the challenges red tide brings.

“It gets in your throat, the back of your throat, and it’s just coughing, coughing,” said Gray.

Mark Maulemans, a snowbird living in Fort Myers, also avoids the beach during red tide.

“We stay away from the beach if the red tide is bad. I tear up, and it feels like it’s clogging your lungs a little bit, so it would be great if we could do something to take care of it,” said Maulemans.

WINK News reporter Bridget Bruchalski shared that a solution might be on the horizon. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute collected samples from the red tide, some from right here in Southwest Florida.

“They actually saw some viruses and bacteria that are infecting: Karenia Brevis,” said Dr. Jean Lim, a scientific researcher at the University of South Florida.

Karenia Brevis is the organism responsible for red tide. Dr. Lim, who is behind the research, explained that these aren’t the typical viruses people think of.

“Instead of infecting humans, these are viruses that could potentially infect phytoplankton,” said Lim.

Understanding these viruses could allow scientists to predict and potentially control red tide blooms in the future.

“With a more targeted biological approach, like using a virus, in the future, we can potentially develop a solution for red tide that is more specific and less likely to cause widespread ecological damage to the environment,” said Lim.

Although research is still in its early stages, these viruses could be the key to reducing red tide occurrences, resulting in fewer dead fish and more sunny beach days.

“Anything that would improve it would be great,” said Maulemans.

Researchers continue to collect water samples year-round, even when red tide isn’t present.