Charlotte County is gearing up for a legal battle over the Rotonda Bridge, which has been closed since Hurricane Ian.

Residents nearby are concerned about having only one way on and off the island.

Kathy Mattson and Fred Wilken, who live near the bridge, emphasized the urgency of the situation.

“We really need help here. That really needs to be done,” said Mattson and Wilken.

At a recent Charlotte County Commissioners meeting, officials agreed to hire an attorney to pursue legal action against FEMA.

The agency denied funding to replace the Rotonda Bridge on Rotonda Boulevard over Rotonda River, citing pre-existing issues before the hurricane damage.

Mattson and Wilken highlighted the safety concerns of having only one bridge.

“I hope they will act on it and get our bridge fixed, especially in case there’s another hurricane that were to take the other bridge out, and we would have no way to get out,” they said. “Every home on this the west side of that bridge, right there, is affected. That’s our only safety net to get out as case this bridge is damaged.”

The couple expressed concerns about emergencies.

“We’re not super young, so it, you know, it’s not like we can take a little kayak and get across or anything,” they said. “And if we had any medical emergency and there weren’t any bridges, you know, what would happen then?”

They hope for a swift resolution between the county and FEMA, especially with hurricane season approaching.

“Don’t want to leave Rotonda. No. But it is definitely a major concern,” they said. “Every time there’s a hurricane in the forecast, we’re wondering, well, is the bridge going to stay or is it going to be damaged where it’s not usable, so we don’t have a way out.”

WINK News reached out to FEMA for a response to the county’s legal actions but has yet to receive a reply.