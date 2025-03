Lighthouse Beach Park on Sanibel Island has completed the final phase of its beach renourishment project.

This cherished landmark has weathered several storms, and visitors are noticing the transformation.

Chad Tate, visiting from Wisconsin, shared his reaction.

“Pleasantly surprised. The first time this trip coming down to the lighthouse, I was pleasantly surprised pulling into the parking lot, it felt normal coming here and seeing the vegetation planted again. This took a significant effort to get this put back in,” said Tate.

Tate had not visited the island since Hurricane Ian but was thrilled to return to what he described as “normal.”

“We had not been here since the hurricanes; we had been here 7 or 8 times before that, so we had a pretty good sense for the baseline was, and coming in, I expected far more destruction with buildings and structures, but I’m impressed with how fast things have been built back,” said Tate.

Tate expressed his eagerness to create more memories on the island, cherishing the beauty that has been restored.

“I’m looking forward to coming back again once this all grows in and seeing it more natural, but it’s a beautiful area again,” said Tate.

The highlight of this phase was the planting of native dune vegetation. Over 32,000 locally grown plants have been carefully placed to enhance and protect the island.

Eric Jackson, PIO for Sanibel, explained the importance of the sand and vegetation efforts.

“We had over 400 thousand tons of sand that was brought in from a mine from Moore Haven,” said Jackson. “It’s not just about protecting this beach. It helps to protect those upland structures, so when you have the surge that comes in, it creates a barrier to protect the island.”

The project is ongoing, with more plantings planned along the beautiful beaches.