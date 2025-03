Credit: WINK News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has awarded $389 million in grants to improve water quality and quantity throughout the state.

During a news conference on Tuesday, DeSantis announced that he had rejected $330 million in federal funding from the Joe Biden Presidential administration. He explained that he disagreed with recording state tailpipe emissions in exchange for federal funding.

Of the $389 million, $189 million will be allocated toward water quality improvement grants.

According to the governor, $55 million will expand alternative water supply projects.

One hundred million will be used on the newly established Indian River Protection Program.

Alternatively named House Bill 1379, the program defines impacted areas in the state where advanced systems that reduce nitrogen are required instead of conventional septic systems.

Per the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, “HB 1379 requires nitrogen-reducing systems in places where waterbodies do not meet water quality standards and there is a plan in place to make water quality better.”

According to DeSantis, the Indian River is the largest biologically diverse estuary in the country.

Locally, $25 million will be allocated towards the Caloosahatchee River, where efforts will be made to reduce harmful nutrients in the water, improving quality and reducing harmful algae blooms.

The Lake Okeechobee Reservoir project is slated for completion in July 2025.

In Biscayne Bay, $20 million will be allocated to water quality improvements.

DeSantis remarked that these projects will reduce harmful nutrients, as an estimated 1.1 million pounds of nitrogen will be removed. Improving water quality will aid in stormwater drainage and septic water conversion.

“(Water) is the lifeblood of our economy, as people come here for the beaches and fish,” said DeSantis. “We are responsible for keeping the land better than when we inherited it.”