SWFL home prices drop, buyers gain upper hand in market shift

Sleep apnea affects nearly 39 million people in the United States, with many more potentially undiagnosed due to the traditional requirement of a clinical sleep study.
Voodoo Brewing, a restaurant and craft brewery in Downtown Fort Myers, will be closing its doors at the end of March.
Fort Myers-based Lee Health System Inc. filed a lawsuit this week against Miami-based Nicklaus Children’s Hospital over a lease dispute for Golisano Children’s Health Center in North Naples.
Two Meatballs in the Kitchen plans to expand its Italian restaurant concept into the Naples area soon to replace The Warehouse Cuisine & Cocktails, which permanently closed March 19 after a nearly eight-year run on the north side of Immokalee Road just east of Collier Boulevard.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has awarded $389 million in grants to improving water quality and quantity throughout the state.
Children in Collier County with a sweet tooth can receive a free dental screening this weekend at several locations.
Nastar Roofing Enterprises Inc.’s owner and office administrator have both been sentenced to prison for federal tax fraud.
Collier County commissioners are set to discuss a new safety ordinance for bicycles and e-bikes on Tuesday.
The Weather Authority is tracking a mostly cloudy Tuesday, with isolated inland storms expected throughout the afternoon.
While construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox-Rosen, in this web-exclusive feature, knows the best way to traverse the roadways.
Fort Myers is asking residents to help shape its future by updating its comprehensive plan, which has not been revised since 2008.
The debate over the size of a popular resort on Captiva Island continues, with concerns now extending beyond just building heights.
Spring break in Southwest Florida is in full swing, with Fort Myers Beach buzzing with thousands of tourists.
The roads on Colonial Boulevard are notorious for traffic congestion and crashes, but there might be hope on the horizon.
The real estate market in Southwest Florida is experiencing a shift, raising questions about whether now is the right time to buy a house.
Laura Masco, a homeowner, expressed optimism about the changing market.
“I think it’s time that we had a buyer’s market. We’ve had a seller’s market for so long that it’s almost like it’s self-correcting, and we need this for our economy,” said Masco.
Shelton Weeks, a real estate professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, highlighted the rarity of the current market conditions.
“It’s probably been over a decade since we’ve seen a situation like this. You know, you have to get back to the recovery days coming out of the Great Recession in terms of price discounts and stuff we’re seeing in the market,” said Weeks.
Broker Dirk Fischer from Fifth Homes Real Estate noted that sellers are reducing prices to stay competitive with an 11-month supply of unsold homes.
“Sellers are pretty desperate right now, and they are willing to budge, and that’s why we see so many price decreases,” said Fischer.
Newly built homes are also experiencing significant price drops as builders aim to sell before potential tariffs increase material costs.
“So many new constructions are finished in the worst time ever. And now, while they can write it off if they want to sell it—and most of them have to—they will take a hit and sell it cheaper to you,” said Fischer.
Masco believes it’s an opportune moment for buyers.
“Now’s the time. You gotta pull the plug,” she said.
Weeks agreed, noting that there are good deals to be found.
“It’s the right time to buy, given all the other factors that have to go into that decision; there could be some good deals out there,” said Weeks.
Fischer encouraged potential buyers to be prepared.
“Get your ducks in a row right now because this is the best time to get a steal,” said Fischer.
While buyers currently hold the power, interest rates remain in the high sixes. Potential buyers need to consider both the lower home prices and the cost of borrowing.