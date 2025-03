Spring Training has wrapped up in Southwest Florida, marking the end of a season filled with baseball excitement. Fans had their last chance to watch batting practice, get autographs, and see major league players in action.

For Landon Bridell, Tuesday was a day of firsts.

“It’s my first Spring Training game,” said Landon. “We’re visiting some family friends of ours. My dad’s been here several times. I go to a lot of Twins games back home so I’m just soaking it in.”

Landon’s father, Scott Bridell, has been attending Spring Training for over 20 years.

“I’ve been cheering on the Twins since the early 70s,” said Scott.

Landon had one expectation for his first Spring Training game with his dad.

“I expect him to cry a little bit,” said Landon. “We went down here with our grandma back in the day and she’s up there looking down on us.”

“She just passed away at 93 years old and her and I came down here probably 11 times together,” said Scott. “So I’m looking forward to now taking my son.”

David Kress from Naples also brought his family to enjoy the last of Spring Training, tailgating in anticipation of the regular season.

“I’m excited as I am every spring for the Twins to do well,” said Kress. “Last year didn’t work out so good. This year, the pitching, the bullpen, the outfield are all top notch. If we can just keep healthy, we’re going to win.”

As fans bid farewell to Spring Training, the excitement for the regular season continues to build.